Greg Gutfeld: There's been a sleight of hand where the left has replaced equality with equity

Greg Gutfeld and "The Five" highlight VP Kamala Harris's response to how aid should be distributed based on "equity" after Hurricane Ian.

GREG GUTFELD CALLS PUTIN'S LAND GRAB OF UKRAINIAN REGIONS A ‘SHAM ANNEXATION’

GREG GUTFELD: But by the way, if we do go by this logic, then we should be shifting all this aid from Ukraine to Iran. Right. One is a community of color and one isn't. So there's a little hypocrisy. There's an old joke, you know, earthquakes strikes, women and minorities hit hardest. That was the joke. But now the joke is the reality. It's in every single situation. That's what you do to what you go to. There is a difference between equality and equity, and there's been a sleight of hand where the left has replaced equality with equity. Equality seeks to get a leg up for everybody. Equity is about everybody getting a leg down. It's forced equality from above. Rather than creating an on-ramp to get on the ladder of opportunity or success. Punish everybody.

