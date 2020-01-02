Gowdy: Pro-impeachment Rep. Al Green a 'gift from God' to Trump, Republicans

Former congressman Trey Gowdy described Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, as a "gift from God" after the Houston lawmaker's most recent comments about President Trump and impeachment.

"We should buy him [air]time during the Super Bowl so he just keeps talking," Gowdy told host Ed Henry on "The Story" Thursday.

In his latest interview, Green told MSNBC host Chris Hayes that the "genesis of impeachment" was Trump's 2016 run for the White House itself, rather than any action taken by Trump while in office. Henry noted that Hayes even appeared to try to coax Green into agreeing that impeachment was a purely apolitical exercise.

Gowdy said Green is no stranger to impeachment discussions, having been one of the earliest Democrats to put articles before the House.

In December 2017, Green tried to have the president impeached for allegedly "associating the majesty of and the dignity of the presidency with causes rooted in white supremacy, bigotry, racism ... or neo-Nazism.

"Donald John Trump has with his statements done more than insult individuals and groups of Americans, he has harmed the society of the United States, brought shame and dishonor to the office of President of the United States, sowing discord among the people of the United States," Green wrote in his articles.

In 2018, Green again forwarded impeachment articles, this time decrying the so-called "Muslim ban," invoking the Gettysburg Address and accusing Trump of "bigotry."

On "The Story," Gowdy further chronicled Green's public statements in support of impeaching Trump.

"He said the president should be impeached because he's fearful he may win again in 2020, so I always thought this movement began during the inaugural address," he remarked. "I thank Al for helping me better understand that actually running for office is an impeachable offense."

"I give him high marks for honesty," Gowdy added. "Not high marks for following the Democrat talking points."

Gowdy also theorized that Democrats' impeachment push is more about winning the Senate in November than winning back the White House or strengthening their majority in the House of Representatives.

"If [Trump] doesn't have the Senate, he's essentially a neutered president," said Gowdy, who noted that a Democrat-controlled Senate is unlikely to confirm any of Trump's Cabinet picks or nominees for the federal bench in the president's potential second term. "I always thought this was much more about the Senate than it is about removing him [Trump] from office because that ain't going to happen,"

Gowdy pointed out that several Senate Republicans are up for reelection in swing states this year, naming Cory Gardner of Colorado, Susan Collins of Maine, Martha McSally of Arizona, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.