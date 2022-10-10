Gowdy rips Democrats' devotion to 'soft-on-crime' policies in major US cities: 'Crime is a tax on the poor'

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy ripped Democrats for their devotion to "soft-on-crime" policies on "Fox & Friends" Monday, calling crime a "tax on the poor" and championing for voters to head to the polls to facilitate change. Gowdy said communities need prosecutors who will commit to crackdowns on crime instead of those with a "hug-a-thug criminal justice philosophy."

TREY GOWDY: I can tell you that crime is a tax on the poor. I mean, you and I may live in neighborhoods where what happened to Lee and Diana is rare, but there are plenty of people who do not. When are folks going to rise up and say, you know what, this is really not a political issue. There's not a single right that I have that's going to do me any good if I am dead or if my stuff is taken. I don't know when voters are going to wake up and say, 'You know what? We actually deserve a prosecutor who believes in prosecuting crime and not some hug-a-thug criminal justice philosophy that's not going to make me safer.

