Gowdy: 'Ironic' that Democrats are now calling for civility in confirmation of Biden Supreme Court nominee

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy reflected on the drama and chaotic nature of the country's recent Supreme Court confirmation hearings as Senate Democrats demand "civility" ahead of the Senate's questioning of President Biden's nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the bench this week.

TREY GOWDY: Democrat Senators say they want a civilized hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. That it is time to return to the old days of focusing on judicial philosophy and qualifications and experience rather than degrade the Senate with a hearing that resembles bad, reality TV shows. Me too. I hope the proceeding is dignified. I just wonder where these calls for civility were with the last two GOP nominees. With Brett Kavanaugh, there was a mini-criminal trial, they brought in a prosecutor, a complaining witness, no topic was off limits. Allegations of rape and drunkenness abounded. Senators claimed they want justices who are fair, but some senators act like partisan hacks.

Surely things would be better for Judge Amy Coney Barrett? There would be less absurdity, surely there would be a desire for civility after the Kavanaugh fiasco? Surely not…Yes, I'm happy Senate Democrats have decided a little decorum is in order. I just find it ironic they want it now, but they didn’t want it back then.

There is always a temptation to treat others as they have mistreated you and wrong others because you have been wronged. We should resist those temptations. A candidate’s judicial philosophy is a fair game, it’s fair to ask if a nominee can uphold a law they disagree with… It is fair to ask about criminal sentences imposed or not imposed and rules and orders and decisions. The confirmation process should be thorough, rigorous and fair. If you want the justices to be fair, why don’t you prove it by acting fairly in your treatment of those justices?

