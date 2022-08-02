Gov. Greg Abbott: We will be sending more migrants to D.C. until Biden admin 'does its job' on border security

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted the Biden administration on "Hannity" for refusing to handle the ongoing border crisis as Democratic mayors call for the National Guard to assist their cities.

GREG ABBOTT: Believe me, we have more buses headed their way as we speak right now. But this just shows the hypocrisy of these liberal leaders up in the northeast who think that border crisis created by Joe Biden, that is fine as long as it’s Texas that has to deal with it but as soon as they have to deal with it the real confidence of the crisis, they are up in arms calling for the national guard as you point out dealing with just a tiny fraction of what we had to deal with every single day. We’re going to keep sending those buses up there until they fully understand and most importantly — until the Biden administration does its job to enforce the laws concerning the border.

Because of the increased influx of people coming into our state and because what the border patrol is doing they are processing the paperwork of these people coming here illegally and then dumping off these immigrants into our small, local communities, we are helping out these small, local communities by sending even more buses to these communities and putting these new migrants on the buses and sending them to Washington, D.C. And we are looking at other cities to send them to.

