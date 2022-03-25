Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Zelenskyy shouldn't be pressured to 'cave in': China expert

Russia is 'breaking down' international order, he says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Gordon Chang claims the U.S. should not be pressuring Ukrainian president Zelenskyy to 'cave in.'

Author and China expert Gordon Chang warned against the Biden administration getting involved in Russia-Ukraine peace deal negotiations Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

GORDON CHANG: The problem here is that Russia is breaking down the international order, so there are all sorts of significant points here that we have yet to really think about. So essentially, what we should be doing is, we shouldn't be pressuring Zelenskyy to cave in. And that's what I'm afraid of, if the Biden administration actually starts to get really involved in these negotiations, because we know that Biden wants a lot from Russia in connection with the Iran nuclear deal, which shouldn't be discussed at this point — it should never be discussed. So, I'm really concerned if Biden does become more involved in Eastern Europe.

