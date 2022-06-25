Expand / Collapse search
GOP senator slams President Biden for 'fear-mongering' in address to nation after Supreme Court's ruling

Sen Tim Scott says a fundamental of being an American is life

Fox News Staff
GOP senator reacts to Biden's address to the nation on abortion ruling Video

GOP senator reacts to Biden's address to the nation on abortion ruling

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott slams President Biden's address to the nation following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on 'One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., joined "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" to react to the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and President Biden's response.

SEN. TIM SCOTT: Fear-mongering is really what President Biden just talked about, he's fear-mongering. The truth is, I'm so thankful that over the last three or four years, we were able to put 300 federal judges on the bench and three conservative Supreme Court justices. 

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

This is the firewall that America needs. I am thankful that I was a part of making that happen. We should all celebrate those who are originalists, those who read the text, a textualist, who understand and appreciate if it is in there, don't pretend that it is.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

A fundamental right of being an American is life: GOP senator Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.