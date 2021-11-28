Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

GOP Rep. blasts Democrats for border crisis: 'Leadership in Congress needs to change'

A migrant caravan treks toward the US amid fears of the omicron variant

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, joined 'Fox News Live' to discuss the latest on the crisis at the southern border as another migrant caravan nears.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, blasted Democrats for enabling the border crisis, arguing the Biden administration doesn't want to mitigate it as another migrant caravan treks toward the United States. Rep. Gonzales joined "Fox News Live" on Sunday to discuss the matter while concern spurs worldwide over the omicron COVID variant. 

REP. KATKO: BIDEN 'NOT DOING ANYTHING’ TO STOP THE FLOW OF DRUGS COMING ACROSS BORDER, KILLING AMERICANS

TONY GONZALES: What they need to do is they need to secure our southern border and they need to secure it from all illegal immigrants coming through. You know, we're in the middle of a global pandemic and this is putting people's lives at risk. Sadly, this administration doesn't want to do anything because if they did, they would. Instead, they're attacking our men and women in green that are trying to protect ourselves and protect our country from this, and I go back to it, where are the House Democrats? You know, I've got a bill that would do a couple of different things. One, it would label cartels as terrorist organizations. Another thing it would do is it would ensure that our Border Patrol gets the pay that that they deserve. These are the type of things that people are looking for. Leadership in Congress needs to change, and when the Republicans have the House, we're going to make sure to secure the southern border. 

