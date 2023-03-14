GOP lawmaker received death threat after Jane Fonda's 'murder' comments on 'The View'

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Fox News host Jesse Waters on Monday that she reported actress Jane Fonda's comments on ABC's "The View" to Capitol Police and said her office received a death threat following the video.

"It doesn’t surprise me but, unfortunately for Ms. Fonda, Capitol Police takes this issue very seriously as do I and many other of my pro-life Republican colleagues and so I’m sure they will be investigating and she will be having to answer for her comments. Obviously we take this as unacceptable from ‘The View,'" Luna said.

Watters asked if Luna's office showed Capitol Police a video of Fonda's comments.

"Absolutely, as soon as we heard it. The most disturbing thing is this is ‘The View.’ They are supposed to pride themselves on being a channel that promotes women viewpoints, right? Yet, if you are pro-life they want to essentially promote someone that’s calling for your murder. And so we absolutely did report this," Luna said. "After this clip was posted, our office received another death threat that we then had to report to Capitol Police. So this is not uncommon for the Left, they like to try to drown it out and ignore it."

On Friday, "The View" co-host Joy Behar asked the 85-year-old Fonda what can be done aside from "marching" and protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

"Well, I've thought of murder," Fonda said during cross-talk before her "Grace and Frankie" co-star Lily Tomlin asked her to repeat herself.

"Murder," Fonda said again as the liberal panel laughed.

"She’s just kidding," Behar said hastily. "Wait a second… They’ll pick up on that and just run with it. She’s just kidding," the co-host added.

Watters asked Luna if her office was tracing the death threat directly to Fonda.

"So, the individual that made this comment actually posted it under her video of ‘The View,’ saying that the only good conservative and Trump supporter was a dead one. And that was after this comment was made and that was made at us. And so I just want to make this point known that we have talked to Capitol Police and it’s especially alarming being that Republican female members especially, female members as a whole, seem to be more targeted because a lot of these predators look at us like victims and so it’s a very dangerous thing for her to have done. And we will be holding her accountable as she should be," Luna said.

Fonda walked back the comment hours later and said it was "obviously made in jest."

"While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest," Fonda told Fox News Digital in a statement. "My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room - and to anyone watching - that I was using hyperbole to make a point."

"Women across the country are facing real threats when it comes to our bodies, and people lose faith in our mission to protect women when others choose to focus on tangential issues and passing jokes instead of the actual problem at hand," she added.

Fox News Digital's Brian Flood, David Rutz and Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.