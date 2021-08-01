GOP congresswoman asks Black Caucus to help Biden see oppression in Cuba

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., said she's asked for Democratic colleagues and the Congressional Black Caucus to help send a message to the Biden administration about Cuba. Salazar claimed protests against Cuba's oppressive regime and police brutality draw similarities to the Black Lives Matter movement.

REP. MARIA SALAZAR: I have reached out to my colleagues on the Democratic side... and I have said to the Black Caucus, help me, help me, because just like you have a George Floyd, and that should have never happened, we have Jorge Flores on the streets of Havana, the Afro-Cubans that we need to defend from aggression from the police. It's the same thing.

And I'm asking them, please send the message to the Biden administration, because the same right that African-Americans have in this country are the same rights that the Afro-Cubans have on the streets of Havana. [They're] being beaten by the repressive regime of Fidel Castro. It's the same thing.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW