Glenn Greenwald blasts The New York Times over Hunter Biden laptop admission

Journalist Glenn Greenwald blasted The New York Times Wednesday after it finally confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop in a report focused on the investigation into his taxes and international business dealings.

In the report, The Times noted that prosecutors examined emails between Biden and some business associates that "appear[] to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop" and "were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation."

In a new Substack post, Greenwald argued that The Times', as well as other liberal media outlets', desperation to prevent former President Trump from being re-elected amounted to "one of the most successful disinformation campaigns in modern electoral history" that denied millions of Americans the chance to hear reporting on Joe Biden in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

"One of the most successful disinformation campaigns in modern American electoral history occurred in the weeks prior to the 2020 presidential election," Greenwald wrote.

"On October 14, 2020 — less than three weeks before Americans were set to vote — the nation's oldest newspaper, The New York Post, began publishing a series of reports about the business dealings of the Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in countries in which Biden, as Vice President, wielded considerable influence (including Ukraine and China) and would again if elected president," he added.

Greenwald noted that the backlash against The Post's reporting was "immediate and intense," and began the suppression of the story by corporate media outlets and Big Tech.

He added that the "disinformation campaign" against The Post's reporting was led by then-Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand, who published a piece headlined, "Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say."

"These ‘former intel officials’ did not actually say that the ‘Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo.’ Indeed, they stressed in their letter the opposite: namely, that they had no evidence to suggest the emails were falsified or that Russia had anything to do them, but, instead, they had merely intuited this ‘suspicion’ based on their experience," Greenwald wrote, citing a line from the letter included in the Politico article that the former officials didn't have any evidence of Russian involvement.

"But a media that was overwhelmingly desperate to ensure Trump's defeat had no time for facts or annoying details such as what these former officials actually said or whether it was in fact true. They had an election to manipulate," Greenwald added. "As a result, that these emails were ‘Russian disinformation’ … became an article of faith among the U.S.'s justifiably despised class of media employees."

Greenwald wrote that "virtually every media outlet," including CNN, NBC News, PBS and the Huffington Post, ignored the substance of The Post's reporting and "spread the lie" that it was Russian disinformation.

He added that Big Tech use the media's disinformation campaign to justify their "censorship" of any reporting or discussion of the story, and described it as "easily the most severe case of pre-election censorship in modern American political history."

"What this means is that, in the crucial days leading up to the 2020 presidential election, most of the corporate media spread an absolute lie about The New York Post's reporting in order to mislead and manipulate the American electorate," Greenwald wrote, while noting that the Big Tech censorship was based on a "lie" from the former intelligence officials.

"It means that millions of Americans were denied the ability to hear about reporting on the candidate leading all polls to become the next president, and instead were subjected to a barrage of lies about the provenance (Russia did it) and authenticity (disinformation!) of these documents," he added.