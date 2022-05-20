Glenn Greenwald dubs MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace 'The Typhoid Mary of Disinformation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Co-founder of The Intercept turned independent journalist Glenn Greenwald buried MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace with a brutal Substack article dubbing her "The Typhoid Mary of Disinformation" on Thursday.

Greenwald’s piece hammered the MSNBC host for her significant role in spreading fake news throughout mainstream media. It began by ranking Wallace among "[t]he most blatant and shameless liars from the first term of the Bush/Cheney" who have "enjoyed great success in media and journalism."

Greenwald called them all "[t]awdry propagandists who helped drive post-9/11 America into a bottomless pit of lies and self-destruction" who have "become the most highly-paid and beloved stars of liberal media."

"But few Bush-era propagandists have thrived more, made more money, and developed a more devoted and swooning liberal fan base than the official Communications Director of the Bush/Cheney White House and 2004 Bush/Cheney-reelection campaign, Nicolle Wallace," he wrote.

Greenwald exposed a bit of her political history, mentioning her pivot from Republican to liberal Democrat. "As Wallace — seeing the media's love affair with Obama — began shrewdly repositioning herself as a liberal, she claimed in 2010 that she did not even vote for McCain due to her misgivings about Palin."

He recounted how, later she "joined NBC News. Quickly adapting to her new role as a Republican who vehemently despised Donald Trump — easily the most lucrative Trump-era archetype" and then "MSNBC bestowed her with her own afternoon cable show in 2017" where she currently remains making unhinged remarks.

"But lurking beneath her perky smile, multi-million-dollar media contracts, gushing liberal fan base and a long list of media admirers is something extremely dark and pernicious," Greenwald continued mercilessly, adding, "In a swamp of professional liars and sleaze merchants, Nicolle Wallace has distinguished herself easily as one of the most seamless and casual liars in the world of Washington politics and media."

The journo did not let off the gas, writing, "She thrived in the Bush/Cheney administration precisely because she was so adept at selling the White House's deadly lies to liberal corporate media employees, dressing up those lies in a pleasing-to-liberals packaging."

"She was the vintage conservative who liberals could love — a smiling sophisticate, someone willing to betray her GOP employers to impress liberal journalists, an amicable young woman touting degrees from the types of schools that impress coastal media elites," he added.

Greenwald then explained how she’s been using these talents for disinformation in recent years. "Wallace has employed those personality traits in service of the most toxic and insidious of all tasks: a happy, relentless purveyor of official disinformation. When the CIA wants the American public contaminated with its lies and disinformation, Nicolle Wallace's lips begin moving."

The charges grew even more serious. "She has an unsurpassed ability to broadcast to audiences outright lies whispered to her by Deep State operatives — one after the next — without flinching or betraying the slightest sense of a conscience or moral compass," he wrote.

"She lies like only a sociopath can: exuding charm and warmth yet utterly vacant on the inside, except for a soul festering in rot," Greenwald added.

Greenwald then shared a trailer for a "mini-documentary" on Wallace, made upon his request by political videographer Matt Orfalea and published on YouTube. The video, titled "The Typhoid Mary of Disinformation: Nicolle Wallace," depicted several lies and pieces of misinformation the anchor has allegedly peddled in recent years.