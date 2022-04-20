Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace compares DeSantis, Youngkin education bills to Russian soldiers raping children

Govs. DeSantis and Youngkin passed parents' rights bills for education

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace described Republican education bills dehumanizing and compared them to Russian soldiers raping children.

"Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace wholeheartedly condemned the recent education bills passed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as "dehumanization" tactics on Wednesday.

During her MSNBC show, she spoke with Bulwark writer Tim Miller on recent efforts by Republicans DeSantis and Youngkin to pass parental rights in education bills in their states. These bills have been heavily criticized by Democrats and members of the media, dubbing DeSantis’ bill as the "Don’t Say Gay" bill.

FLORIDA AG CALLS OUT JEN PSAKI’S ‘MISINFORMATION’ ABOUT FLORIDA LAW: ‘A FRAUD ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC’

Amy Carney speaks on behalf of parents during a protest against critical race theory being taught at Scottsdale Unified School District before a digital school board meeting at Coronado High School.

Amy Carney speaks on behalf of parents during a protest against critical race theory being taught at Scottsdale Unified School District before a digital school board meeting at Coronado High School. (Reuters)

Wallace went one step further to accuse the governor and others like him as using war tactics against children.

"I worry in covering Glenn Youngkin and his politics of ‘parental choice,’ all the focus was on how well it worked. And even in our conversations about DeSantis it’s about how well they’re serving him," Wallace said. "The truth is dehumanization as a tactic for politics is from war. Dehumanization is a tactic, speaking right now where Russians get the soldiers to rape children by dehumanizing them. Dehumanization as a practice is a tactic of war. It is being deployed in our politics and people like you and I sometimes lose the plot and admire its effectiveness, not its substance."

Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community attend the "Say Gay Anyway" rally in Miami Beach, Florida on March 13, 2022.

Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community attend the "Say Gay Anyway" rally in Miami Beach, Florida on March 13, 2022. ( (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images))

She later added "But even its analysis loses sight of what this speech brings us back to which is dehumanization has a cost right now as it’s being deployed. Chasten Buttigieg made this point when Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was being introduced. Kids will die. How do we bring it back to the substance of the harm that’s done by any strategy in war and politics of dehumanizing people?"

JAMES CARVILLE FRETS NO ONE ‘FEARS’ THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY: ;YOU CAN’T GOVERN WITHOUT FEAR’ 

"Yeah, I think that’s right," Miller replied. "Their cruelty and inhuman behavior is inexcusable."

Later on in the show, Wallace spoke with MSNBC political contributor Matthew Dowd who similarly described the bills as tactics of war.

"This is a tactic of war. We are in a culture war. This is a culture war launched by Republicans against the country and the Democrats," Dowd said. 

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 26: Revelers celebrate on 7th Avenue during the Tampa Pride Parade in the Ybor City neighborhood on March 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. 

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 26: Revelers celebrate on 7th Avenue during the Tampa Pride Parade in the Ybor City neighborhood on March 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.  (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Despite Democrats and liberal media pundits’ efforts to discredit the bill, the Parental Rights in Education bill enjoyed bipartisan support with 52% of Florida Democrats voicing approval of the law. 

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.