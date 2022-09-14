Gingrich on New Hampshire Senate race: 'Very real likelihood' Bolduc will beat Hassan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich predicted on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc has a good chance of defeating Democrat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire in November after securing the Republican nomination.

NEWT GINGRICH: Well, you know, it's interesting in terms of the hypocrisy of President Biden's Philadelphia speech and his vicious, hateful attacks upon what he called 'MAGA Republicans'. Democrats turn right around, and in several states, have spent money trying to help nominate what we would call, conservative or MAGA Republicans purely as a political tactic, which makes you wonder if they're that afraid of them, how come they keep helping to nominate them? But the big thing to me in New Hampshire was both in that House race you reported on and in the Senate race, the anti-establishment candidate has done amazingly well, even with a lot less money. The establishment candidate in the Senate race had over $4 million spent by an outside group trying to defeat General Bolduc, who by the way, started in the Army as a private and worked his way up to being a general. And I think he built a huge statewide grassroots network. I think Senator Hassan in every poll is the weakest Democrat in terms of re-election numbers in the entire country. So I think there's a very real likelihood that General Bolduc's going to be the next senator from New Hampshire.