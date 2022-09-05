Gingrich blasts Biden's 'hateful' Philadelphia speech: 'The country is a mess' ahead of midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to share why he believes Republicans will win back the House and Senate, as issues including crime and inflation continue to plague the Biden administration.

NEWT GINGRICH: The point of campaigns is to drive home facts. It's a fact that President Biden went to Philadelphia, and gave a hateful speech in a city which has the highest murder rate in its history, a city with the highest armed robbery rate, and the highest car and carjacking rate. 70% of Philadelphians say crime and safety is our biggest issue. The Democratic [Senate] nominee, Fetterman, voted to release 25 murderers from prison. When that sinks in, I think we'll win the Senate race. The president's problem is he has no answer on inflation, no answer for the 20 million families who are behind on their electricity bills because prices keep going up. No answer for an open border policy which has led to over 100,000 deaths last year from overdose. More than twice as many Americans died last year from a drug overdose as died in the Vietnam War. And Biden has no answer at all. So I think as we get into the fall campaign, Republicans will do very well. I think Kevin McCarthy's plan will lay out a terrific range of positive future actions. And I think, in fact, if the Democrats had all these plans, why didn't they do them? They didn't do them. And the country is a mess.

