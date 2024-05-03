Gigantic display of the Ten Commandments in new Minnesota jail offends atheist group: ‘Imposing religion’

A 2-story display of the Ten Commandments discovered on recent tours of a new county jail in Minnesota is drawing criticism from unsettled visitors, according to reports.

The new display, along with other religious quotes appearing on the walls of the new Itasca County jail in Duluth, Minnesota, has come under fire by visitors who toured the new $75 million jail last week, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

Quotes from politicians about religion are also spread throughout the jail, according to a press release issued by The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF).

"Within the covers of the Bible are the answers for all the problems men face. — Ronald Reagan" and "If we ever forget we’re one nation under God, then we will be one nation gone under. – Ronald Reagan," are marked above cells, the FFRF press release said. "I tremble for my Country when I reflect that God is Just: that his justice cannot sleep forever. — Thomas Jefferson" is placed on a glass door.

Grand Rapids resident Dana Butler said the displays at the new facility made her "tremble," according to the Star Tribune.

"The whole time I was thinking if I were in here, it would be very clear to me that I was not in a safe place," she said.

Grand Rapids resident Brian Vroman told the Star Tribune that the quotes seem like another way for the county government to show its "authoritarian" leanings.

"This is government imposing religion" on incarcerated people who still have rights, he said. "It's pretty audacious and pretty reckless."

FFRF is appealing to a Minnesota county’s jail authorities and is asking county officials to remove the Ten Commandments display and the religious quotes, arguing it is a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

"Constituents — including prisoners — have the right to be free from the government proselytization," FFRF attorney Hirsh M. Joshi wrote to Itasca County Jail Division Administrator Lucas Thompson, according to the press release. "By suggesting that the Bible holds ‘the answers for all the problems men face,’ the jail sends a message — to a captive audience — that those who practice Christianity during their stay will get favored treatment over those who do not."

"The message to county officials is simple: Repaint and repent," Joshi added. "Paint over the quotes and Ten Commandments display, then apologize to constituents for wasting money on two paint jobs."

Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich said he didn't make the decision to install the religious messages, but said he is weighing the decision to remove them despite an overwhelming call to keep them, the Star Tribune reported. He said he expected strong reactions, but didn't sense they would come from inmates because of the popularity of the jail's voluntary faith-based programs.

"I knew that it would cause people to feel a certain way," he told the outlet. "I'll take everything into account and make a decision, and I may not be happy with my decision."

Fox News Digital reached out to Sheriff Dasovich for additional comment, but has yet to receive a response.

Grand Rapids' Grace Bible Chapel Pastor Greg Rhodea told the Star Tribune that he likes the religious displays, but understands why those who aren't religious might not.

"What I dislike the most is the way this gets everybody on edge against each other in the community," he said. "My ultimate goal is to serve the Lord and love our neighbors."