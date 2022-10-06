Gianno Caldwell confronts both Republicans and Democratic lawmakers for answers on crime - and is disappointed

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York appeared to flee into a members-only elevator when confronted by Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell over the nationwide crime wave under his Democratic Party's leadership.

Caldwell, whose brother was killed amid Chicago's gun violence epidemic earlier this year, tried to question several members of Congress, and was rebuffed by every non-Republican he encountered in video played Thursday on "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

In his encounter with the 15-term Upper West Side lawmaker, Caldwell pressed for a formal interview to discuss the crime crisis that has affected him personally, eliciting an "uh" in response.

"Maybe – I'm going to be pretty busy," Nadler said, glancing at the arriving elevator. When Caldwell pressed if "tomorrow" would work instead, Nadler did not respond and allowed the doors to close.

BIDEN TURNS TO VENEZUELA AS EUROPE COMMITS ECONOMIC ‘SUICIDE BY GENUFLECTING TO GREEN AGENDA': PAYNE

Caldwell contrasted that encounter with clips of Nadler, in which he repeatedly declared that "Black Lives Matter."

Caldwell also met with Utah Republican Congressman Burgess Owens, and asked similar questions.

"A lot of the crime that's perpetrated, the majority of it is Black on Black," the former New York Jets star said.

HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS PARTNER: FBI ALTERED HISTORY WITH HANDLING OF LAPTOP BEFORE ELECTION

"The most important thing is how do we deal with this long term? We have to get our kids educated – Black, young men who cannot read and write. They're going to be driven by emotion," Owens continued, adding that many children in underprivileged communities who are unable to or do not receive a proper education may turn to crime as "their only way out."

Longtime Illinois Democratic Rep. Danny Davis, who represents much of Chicago, did speak with Caldwell, blaming much of the crisis on the "ease with which people acquire guns."

Davis, 81, a former member of the Democratic Socialists of America, went on to defend Mayor Lori Lightfoot's handling of the crime wave in his city, predicting she will be reelected this fall.

TONY BOBULINSKI: JOE BIDEN'S DENIALS OF KNOWLEDGE OF HUNTER'S BUSINESS DEALINGS ‘A BLATANT LIE’

Caldwell told Davis that idea was "frightening," before the Democrat added that liberal Cook County District Attorney Kimberly Foxx is "unequivocally" doing a good job as well.

In comments earlier this year, Lightfoot notably claimed "crime is not out of control in our city."

Caldwell also encountered Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, who said crime is indeed out of control in the U.S.

The longtime Auburn football coach, 68, recounted how a friend of his was recently robbed and assaulted in a parking lot "in broad daylight" – expressing how dire the situation is in many locales.

Back on the Democratic side, Boston congresswoman Ayanna Pressley replied to Caldwell's query on violent crime impacting students by saying that "student debt cancelation is a direct response to what I would consider to be policy violence."

When pressed further on what she meant by "policy violence" and whether she stands by her "defund the police" position, an aide for Pressley stepped beside Caldwell and said the reporter should "shoot [him] a note," presumably to discuss later.

In later interactions with House Republican leadership, Caldwell was told by Leader Kevin McCarthy of California that the mantra from Washington if he becomes Speaker of the House next year will be the "opposite" of defund-the-police.

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York added that the party's "Commitment to America" is based in part on a "nation that is safe" for all, and accountability in governance.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, Caldwell expressed disappointment with both parties to host Neil Cavuto and said the crime problem in America transcends politics. He called on U.S. leaders to "wake the hell up."

"They need to wake up and recognize that this is an issue that's impacting everyone. This isn't a Republican issue. It's not a Democrat issue. It's a humanity issue," Caldwell said.