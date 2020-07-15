Nancy Grace: Judge could not take Ghislaine Maxwell's bid for bail seriously

The New York judge in the case against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell would not take her bid for bail seriously because Maxwell has been obstructing and obfuscating the truth, Fox Nation's Nancy Grace said Wednesday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with host Jedediah Bila, the "Crime Stories" host said there "was never really a chance" Maxwell would be granted a bond.

"She is a French citizen. There is no extradition treaty with France. She has three passports and at least $20 million in the bank," Grace said. "Now, another bombshell emerged: we now know that, according to transcripts, Ghislaine Maxwell is actually married. Now, she's concealing not only her marriage and her spouse, but her money."

"So, how can you go to a judge with a straight face and say, ‘I want a bond. Please put me up in a luxury hotel in Manhattan?'" she asked. "That took a nerve right there when everybody else is waiting for trial in jail with charges like these."

"Plus, she's not revealing her money, her financial background, or her husband – who we see did not co-sign on the bond. That's very unusual," Grace pointed out. "She is obfuscating the truth, and a judge is not going to grant a bond under these conditions."

During a Tuesday hearing, Judge Alison Nathan denied the British socialite's bail request and push for home confinement as she awaits trial, saying Maxwell posed too great a flight risk to be allowed to leave.

Maxwell is charged with conspiracy and perjury in a multi-state sex trafficking ring involving three unnamed minors between 1994 and 1997. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

Maxwell’s lawyers reportedly asked for her to be sprung on a $5 million bond and also proposed she serve her pretrial detention in a luxury Manhattan hotel.

"In the interim, she is going to sit behind bars and wait for her trial like everybody else charged in connection with raping children," Grace said.

"Have you ever been in the lobby of the Plaza or the Waldorf Astoria with the chandeliers and the bellman and the concierge? Oh, no. That is not going to happen in a child rape case," she said.

"But, in addition to saying that, and obscuring the facts about her wealth, we see what the victims have to say. One of them even speaking by video link, and she was very, very powerful," Grace said.

