Georgia voter tells CNN she's thinking of voting Republican for first time in her life

A Georgia voter told CNN during a recent interview that she was considering voting Republican for the first time in her life, as Vice President Kamala Harris attempts to duplicate President Biden's 2020 support in the state.

"I’ve been a Democrat my entire adult life," Chantá Villano-Willis, a resident of a majority Black community in Cobb County, told CNN. "This has actually been the first year where I was considering voting Republican."

She said of her mother, "(She) never thought she’d see a Black person president in her life. She did. Now, Kamala Harris is (running) for president. My mother says she doesn’t care what she does, let’s just get her in there. And I simply don’t feel the same."

CNN's John King spoke to a group of voters throughout Georgia about their intentions in November. The state helped propel President Biden to victory in 2020.

However, Willis said that she agreed with Harris on abortion and argued that sometimes Trump talked down to Black people.

Kim Cavaliere, a Gwinnett County resident who leans Democrat but voted third party in the previous two elections, told CNN she wasn't pleased with either choice.

"But did she convince me she has what it takes? No," Cavaliere said of Harris, despite conceding the vice president won her debate against Trump. "Right now, I am not settling and am not pleased with the choices."

Christine Nguyen, who plans to vote for Harris and owns a small business in Decatur, told CNN that the economy could be a problem for Harris' chances.

"That comes up very often," she told King. "I hear it a lot, even in my family of entrepreneurs, it comes up every now and then, right, that Trump just knows business better, that he’s, you know, more savvy. … But I think at the end of the day, it’s what you value and, like, what your beliefs are in terms of your ethics."

She said Harris' connection to the Biden administration could hurt her chances.

"It definitely has hurt our business in the past couple of months, seeing the prices go up for our supplies, and us not being able to adjust the prices accordingly," Nguyen said. "I think that could highly impact her chances, because she has been part of the administration in the past four years."

Trump currently holds a 4 point lead in Georgia over Harris, according to a recent poll.