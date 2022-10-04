Georgia gubernatorial showdown: Kemp hauls in roughly $30 million the past three months

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp brought in approximately $30 million in fundraising over the summer, as he runs for a second four-year term steering Georgia.

The fundraising figures for the period spanning July 1 through September 30 for the Kemp for Governor re-election campaign and the allied Georgians First Leadership Committee were shared first nationally with Fox News on Wednesday. The two entities combined had $15.4 million cash on hand as of the end of September.

Kemp is facing a rematch with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, a former state Democratic legislative leader, voting rights champion, and rising star in her party who narrowly lost to Kemp in the 2018 election for governor.

Kemp holds a 6.6-point lead over the Democratic nominee in an average of the most recent public opinion polls that was compiled by Real Clear Politics. That includes a seven-point lead in the latest Fox News poll in Georgia.

But Abrams has enjoyed a large fundraising lead over Kemp this entire election cycle. Abrams’s campaign and her allied One Georgia Committee hauled in $22 million during the May and June fundraising period, compared to $6.8 million for Kemp. Abrams has yet to release her latest fundraising figures.

In an interview with Fox News last week ahead of a rally in Alpharetta, Georgia, Kemp emphasized that "we are in the fight for our life here, especially financially. She [Abrams] has every financial resource she could get. You could not underestimate what she’s doing on the ground. Some polls, we’re in good shape. Others show the race very tight. I expect it to be tight. I’m running like I’m ten points behind."

"I’m also running on a great record," the incumbent touted. "I think there’s a lot of difference in this campaign than in ’18. Georgians know me. They know what I told them I would do. And I’ve done just that. Even if they don’t like it, they know I’ve fulfilled the promises that I’ve made, and a lot of people appreciate that."

Kemp and Abrams will face-off in two televised gubernatorial debates later this month.