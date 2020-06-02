Conservative columnist George Will wins over liberals with scathing takedown of Trump, congressional 'enablers'

Conservative Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post columnist George Will penned a scathing column declaring that President Trump and his congressional “enablers” should be removed from office.

The column headlined simply, “Trump must be removed. So must his congressional enablers,” quickly went viral on social media.

“This unraveling presidency began with the Crybaby-in-Chief banging his spoon on his highchair tray to protest a photograph — a photograph — showing that his inauguration crowd the day before had been smaller than the one four years previous. Since then, this weak person’s idea of a strong person, this chest-pounding advertisement of his own gnawing insecurities, this low-rent Lear raging on his Twitter-heath has proven that the phrase malignant buffoon is not an oxymoron,” Will wrote.

“Presidents, exploiting modern communications technologies and abetted today by journalists preening as the 'resistance' — like members of the French Resistance 1940-1944, minus the bravery — can set the tone of American society, which is regrettably soft wax on which presidents leave their marks,” Will continued. “The president’s provocations — his coarsening of public discourse that lowers the threshold for acting out by people as mentally crippled as he — do not excuse the violent few. They must be punished. He must be removed.”

Will reminded readers that Trump once urged police “please don’t be too nice” when dealing with suspected offenders, claiming that the president’s “hope was fulfilled” with the tragic death of George Floyd in police custody.

The columnist continued to unload on Trump’s “sordid conduct,” and said the nation is in a “downward spiral into acrimony and sporadic anarchy.” Despite the clear disdain for Trump, Will then notes that many of the issues America faces predate his presidency.

“The measures necessary for restoration of national equilibrium are many and will be protracted far beyond his removal. One such measure must be the removal of those in Congress who, unlike the sycophantic mediocrities who cosset him in the White House, will not disappear ‘magically,’ as Eric Trump said the coronavirus would,” Will wrote. “Voters must dispatch his congressional enablers, especially the senators who still gambol around his ankles with a canine hunger for petting.”

Will wrote that “Senate Republicans must be routed,” called Trump an “unhinged” “vulgarian” and declared Congress is stocked with “invertebrates whose unswerving abjectness has enabled his institutional vandalism.”

The vicious takedown concluded with Will writing, “There is no such thing as rock bottom” under President Trump.

“So, assume that the worst is yet to come. Which implicates national security: Abroad, anti-Americanism sleeps lightly when it sleeps at all, and it is wide-awake as decent people judge our nation’s health by the character of those to whom power is entrusted. Watching, too, are indecent people in Beijing and Moscow,” Will wrote.

Liberals -- often a Will target -- and never-Trump Republicans swiftly praised Will for the piece. He trended on social media as many chimed in with thoughts: