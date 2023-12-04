George Santos' new gig is going viral, sparking social media trend: 'I have a treat for you'

After his expulsion from Congress last week, George Santos is finding a new way to make some cash: Cameo. And now, many of the videos he has created are being posted on TikTok and going viral.

Cameo is a platform where people can pay celebrities to make personalized videos for themselves or someone else for special occasions such as holidays, birthdays and anniversaries. Santos' main message was for people not to listen to the "haters."

"I have a treat for you. Disgraced congressman George Santos has a new gig and that is being on Cameo. For $200, he will say literally anything that you want him to," Vitus "V" Spehar, a TikToker with 3M followers under the name @UnderTheDeskNews, said.

The Cameos Santos created quickly attained hundreds of thousands of views on the platform, inspiring many more to jump in on the trend.

"How are you, darling? I hear life might be a little rocky right now. Let me tell you something, screw the haters. The haters are going to hate. Look, you can boot me out of Congress but you can't take away my good humor or my larger-than-life personality," Santos said in one video. "Be yourself, unapologetically. Just love yourself… and stand your ground and don't let them force you out. Don't let them bully you. You do you, girl."

"It doesn't matter whether you get fired from a job, or if you find a new job. What matters is what you make of it," Santos said in another Cameo.

In other Cameos that went viral, Santos discussed using injectables like Botox and fillers and suggested a couple purchase an OnlyFans subscription.

"Botox keeps you young, fillers keeps you plump. Pamela, look, don't let the haters get to you," he said in one video.

"I love that your siblings call you the chaos child, because that's how I go in in my house. So we have that in common," he said in another Cameo message.

"Everybody knows I'm an animal lover and I hear you have a great kitty called ‘Squid.’ I'd love to know more about that. Like, Squid must be adorbs..."

"George Santos here wishing you the happiest of holidays. Joe and Julie would like you to please spend some money on yourself from the gift this year. It could be anything from Botox, to luxury goods of any kind – like a trip to Hermes – …or a subscription to OnlyFans. Whatever you do, please take this gift and have a wonderful year full of joy and happiness."

A TikToker with 31K followers – Jack Petocz – said he wanted to "beg my family for a George Santos Cameo for Christmas."

On his Cameo profile, Santos describes himself as a "former congressional ‘icon’" and "The Expelled member of Congress from New York City." Anyone can book a personal video with Santos starting at $200.

In fact, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., hired him on the platform to take a shot at Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

Santos follows other former political players – including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Roger Stone – who have joined Cameo.

After an ethics report on Santos' conduct, the House voted on Friday to expel him from Congress, making him the sixth representative in the House of Representative's history to be expelled by colleagues. The vote to expel was 311-114 with 105 Republicans joining nearly all Democrats to remove Santos from Congress.

Santos’ move to Cameo comes as he faces serious legal trouble, and likely hefty legal bills, in his post-congressional life. Federal prosecutors in a 23-count indictment have accused him of duping donors, stealing from his campaign and lying to Congress.

The expulsion marked the final congressional chapter in a spectacular fall from grace for Santos. Celebrated as an up-and-comer after he flipped a district from Democrats last year, Santos' life story began to unravel before he was even sworn into office. Reports emerged that he had lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree, among other things.

Then, in May, Santos was indicted by federal prosecutors on multiple charges, turning his presence in the House into a growing distraction to the party.

Santos' expulsion narrows the GOP's majority to 221-213 and Democrats will have a good opportunity to fill the vacancy.

