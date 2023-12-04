George Santos turns to Cameo for income after expulsion from Congress

After his expulsion from Congress last week, George Santos is finding a new way to make some cash: Cameo.

Cameo is a website where people can pay celebrities to make personalized videos such as for the holidays or a birthday.

A link to Santos’ Cameo profile is available on his X profile. On his Cameo profile, Santos describes himself as a "former congressional ‘icon’" and "The Expelled member of Congress from New York City."

Interested parties can book a personal video with Santos starting at $200.

Santos joins the league of former politicos – including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Roger Stone – who have joined Cameo to make some extra money.

Santos’ move to Cameo comes as he faces serious legal trouble, and likely hefty legal bills, in his post-congressional life. Federal prosecutors in a 23-count indictment have accused him of duping donors, stealing from his campaign and lying to Congress.

The House voted on Friday to expel the New York Republican representative after a blistering ethics report on his conduct heightened lawmakers' concerns about the scandal-plagued freshman. Santos became just the sixth member in the chamber's history to be ousted by colleagues, and the third since the Civil War.

The vote to expel was 311-114, easily clearing the two-thirds majority required. House Republican leaders opposed removing Santos, whose departure leaves them with a razor-thin majority, but in the end 105 GOP lawmakers sided with nearly all Democrats to expel him.

The expulsion marked the final congressional chapter in a spectacular fall from grace for Santos. Celebrated as an up-and-comer after he flipped a district from Democrats last year, Santos' life story began to unravel before he was even sworn into office. Reports emerged that he had lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree, among other things.

Then, in May, Santos was indicted by federal prosecutors on multiple charges, turning his presence in the House into a growing distraction and embarrassment to the party.

Santos' expulsion narrows the GOP's majority to 221-213 and Democrats will have a good opportunity to fill the vacancy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.