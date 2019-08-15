Expand / Collapse search
George Conway says Trump needs psych testing, 'suffers from personality disorders'

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
George Conway, attorney and husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, claimed the president suffers from personality disorders and should undergo a "full battery of tests for deteriorating mental capacity."

"Now @realDonaldTrump independently suffers from personality disorders that render him unfit, but he also clearly needs a full battery of tests for deteriorating mental capacity," he said on Thursday.

He was responding to a report that the White House said it was "ridiculous" for former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci to claim that Trump was "mentally declining."

"Ridiculous?" Conway balked. "@realDonaldTrump has his prewritten speeches put on big text on big screens. Last week he read 'Texas and Ohio' as 'Toledo,' and said a massacre had occurred there. Last month he read something else on a teleprompter to say that the ... Continental Army had secured the 'airports' during the American Revolutionary War."

Also on Thursday, Conway labeled the president a "pathological narcissist" and seemed to endorse the idea that Trump tweeted about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's book to shore up support with the California congressman.

Conway's criticism has created some awkward spectacles on social media as his wife not only serves in the White House, but was the president's campaign manager in 2016.

Trump has responded by calling Conway a "stone cold LOSER" and claiming he was jealous of his wife. That hasn't deterred Conway, though, as he has continually blasted the president on a number of issues.

