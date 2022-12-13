Gavin Newsom torched for border visit amid 2024 speculation: 'Meaningless political theater'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing backlash after his recent visit to the U.S.-Mexico border where he failed to meet with border agents regarding the ongoing surge of illegal crossings.

In a video Monday, Newsom stated that he crossed the border and met with local officials, international humanitarian leaders and migrants.

"Here just to get an understanding, a deeper understanding, of what the world looks like pre-Title 42 and what it likely is going to look like in a few weeks post-Title 42," Newsom said.

As pundits increasingly suggest Newsom may be eyeing a 2024 presidential run, FOX Business’ Kennedy dismissed his border trip as "meaningless, political theater" Tuesday on "Outnumbered."

"Part of what Newsom is doing is trying to contrast himself with Vice President Harris by saying, ‘Well, hey, look at me. I'm actually at the border. I'm in Mexico,’" Kennedy explained to the panel.

Co-host Harris Faulkner said it’s clear that Newsom wants to be president, but she argued his recent trip won’t help politically.

"We are overrun," Faulkner said, noting that resources are being spread thin and, as a result, drugs and human smuggling are crossing the border.

Co-host Emily Compagno argued that Newsom's position on issues like immigration may create problems when trying to appeal to voters outside his own state.

"He's every Californian's governor, and that's the problem. To him, he's only the governor of that very left-wing, tiny minutia people who live there that support that radical ideology and that political theater," Compagno said.

FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis added that he’s only catering to the state’s liberal demographic, and she argued that he’s playing into the Democrats’ agenda by ignoring the scale of the crisis.

"They're trying to change the demographics in this country," DeAngelis said. "They want more people in this country that will turn red states purple and then eventually blue."

Kennedy criticized elected Democrats for not addressing the crisis while they held control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives.

"Shame on all of them, especially Newsom. He does not deserve to be president and certainly not on this issue," she said.