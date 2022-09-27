Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Gavin Newsom slammed for allowing illegal immigrants to get California IDs: 'Part of a much bigger agenda'

Mike Diaz, who came to the US legally, says policies are driving residents to Texas and Florida

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
A California resident who emigrated to the United States legally pushed back Tuesday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on a plan allowing undocumented residents to obtain state IDs. 

Mike Diaz told Fox & Friends First host Carley Shimkus that the idea is "part of a much bigger problem" that will incentivize illegal immigration to the U.S.

"It's a small part of a much bigger agenda that the Democrats have, and the message that liberal Democrats in California are sending is clear," he said.

CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM SIGNS BILL ALLOWING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO OBTAIN A STATE ID

California Governor Gavin Newsom makes an appearance after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021.

California Governor Gavin Newsom makes an appearance after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

"They're saying, ‘Look, the border is wide open. Use it.’" he added.

Diaz went on to list the ways illegal immigration is incentivized in America, including free education and relocation to wherever they would like to reside.

He said it's "clearly not fair" to people like him who came to the United States through a legal process and waited years for citizenship. 

Diaz also pointed out the tax implications of the policies, noting the mass exodus of Californians to other, less expensive states such as Texas and Florida.

"These policies are clearly not sustainable. You can tax Californians to death, and that's why Californians are leaving to other states…" he said.

Diaz said Democrats are "absolutely" enforcing the new ID policy with a goal to allow the state's illegal residents to vote in the future, particularly in hopes they will throw their support behind the Democratic Party.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.