Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Big Tech Backlash
Published

Liberal professor loses it over Elon Musk's Twitter polls: For the next poll he can 'shove it up his a--'

Scott Galloway suggested that Musk 'would rather kill a live puppy on Twitter Spaces' than be out of the news cycle for 48 hours.

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
close
Scott Galloway suggests Russian intelligence played a roll in Twitter poll to reinstate Trump Video

Scott Galloway suggests Russian intelligence played a roll in Twitter poll to reinstate Trump

Business professor Scott Galloway appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" and suggested Russia helped former President Trump get his Twitter account back.

Author and NYU professor Scott Galloway lost it on Tuesday over new Elon Musk using Twitter polls to help make decisions for the company.  

Galloway's outburst occurred on his podcast "Pivot" that he co-hosts with Vox's Kara Swisher. Swisher suggested that after Musk had complained about Twitter being filled with bots, he then resorted to a "bot-filled Twitter poll" and faced accusations of having made Twitter a "space for fascists."

"I actually kinda like Trump being on the platform because I want to have a front row seat to seeing his demise," Galloway joked. 

He added that the "biggest business mistake Musk is making is not one they’re talking about."

Elon Musk helped bring attention to Twitter’s censorship issues, according to Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon. 

Elon Musk helped bring attention to Twitter’s censorship issues, according to Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.  (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

ELON MUSK POLLS USERS ON WHETHER DONALD TRUMP SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO RETURN TO TWITTER, MILLIONS SWIFTLY RESPOND

He said, "The more moderation" there is, "the more profitable the platform" will be, adding that Musk is "alienating people, people don't want to be part of the cesspool."

"People are finally waking up to the fact that just seeing this sh**, just being a part of it, and then maybe you get tempted to weight in, and say ‘Yeah, I don’t agree with your statements,’ and other people attack you. It takes a toll on you," Galloway continued. 

He predicted Twitter will breakdown sooner rather than later and made a reference to when a United Kingdom tabloid put a head of iceberg lettuce on display to see if it would outlast the reign of U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose short-lived tenure only ended up lasting 45 days. 

"My prediction is, and we’ve been saying this for a long time, I’m doing a head of lettuce test," waiting to see if it will last longer than the time spent "until the site goes down." 

Kara Swisher claimed that Elon Musk recently called her an "a--hole" in an email.

Kara Swisher claimed that Elon Musk recently called her an "a--hole" in an email. (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

LIBERALS WARN MUSK FOR SIGNALING HE MIGHT REINSTATE ALL BANNED ACCOUNTS: ‘SWIMMING IN NAZIS’

He then mocked Musk’s uses of polls.

"’It’s a poll!’ Oh yeah? Okay sure, like just when you ran the poll around whether you should sell Tesla stock, and then it ended up you had been selling stock all along?" he said. "He should absolutely take that poll and stick it up his a**. I’m just sick of these people." 

Galloway also suggested that Musk "would rather kill a live puppy on Twitter Spaces than be out of the news for 48 hours."

The Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral. Russia is now engaging with the World Court, whereas it has previously skipped proceedings.

The Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral. Russia is now engaging with the World Court, whereas it has previously skipped proceedings. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk asked Twitter users in a poll whether he should reinstate former President Trump's account. A majority of users said yes. This led Galloway to claim on CBS' "Face the Nation" that Russia played a role in getting Trump's Twitter account back. 

"I think these polls are mostly a gimmick, and I would argue the people haven’t spoken, the GRU has spoken," he said. GRU is a Russian military intelligence service

Galloway added, "Twitter has become a playground for bad actors and fake bots, this poll is meaningless, this decision is meaningless."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.