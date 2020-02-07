Gaetz: No surprise Sondland was recalled, Vindman was dismissed in wake of impeachment drama

House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Friday that President Trump was within his rights to recall Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland from Brussels on Friday.

Gaetz told "The Story" that he had personally perceived a lack of confidence in Sondland's diplomatic work during the House impeachment hearings and depositions.

"Whether that meant exceeding the scope of his authority or whether it meant just sort of the bungling of assignments, I do not think he came out of the impeachment looking like some great diplomat," Gaetz said of Sondland, a wealthy Washington state hotelier by trade.

TRUMP OUSTS KEY IMPEACHMENT FIGURES SONDLAND, VINDMAN

"I do not think it's a surprise to see the president choose to make a change there [and with] Lieutenant Colonel Vindman," he added, referencing the National Security Council staffer who was also fired from his post late Friday. Vindman gave testimony during the impeachment hearing that was lambasted by supporters of the president.

MacCallum noted that NSC official Yevgeny Vindman -- Alexander's twin brother -- was relieved of his position the same day Alexander was fired and escorted off the White House grounds.

She played a clip of Alexander Vindman testifying during the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment hearing, wherein he said that it was improper for Trump to "demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent" and that his "worst fear" about U.S.-Kiev policy had played out.

Gaetz remarked that statements like those were often based on mere policy disagreements as opposed to something more serious.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Many of the eruptions that gave rise to this impeachment were rooted in policy disagreement -- a different approach, a different style, at times even a different outcome for various elements of Ukraine policy," he said, adding that the presence of an impeachment inquiry allowed for lawmakers to "tease at" those differences and bring them to the forefront.

MacCallum added that National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has motioned that he would like to thin the ranks of the NSC.

"There have been a lot of concerns that the NSC may have emanated other leaks," Gaetz responded. "That's obviously never something you are always able to track down and fully prove in evidence, but I think you want a president, and national security advisor to have full confidence in the NSC."

"If freshening up that team going into the new post-impeachment era is helpful to the country, I'm all for it," he added. "The delivery of U.S. foreign policy is going pretty well."