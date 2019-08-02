Frank Luntz says 2020 Dems openly hostile toward 'those who've been successful'

The fight for the “soul of the Democratic Party” is over, pollster Frank Luntz declared Thursday, saying the party's moderate voices are being drowned out.

“The hostility of these Democratic candidates, most of them, to corporate America, to CEOs, to those who’ve been successful is significant,” Luntz said on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," where he shared his perspective on this week's Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.

During the two night of debates Tuesday and Wednesday, with separate groups of 10 candidates taking the stage each night, the White House hopefuls spoke repeatedly about raising taxes on the wealthy, insurance companies charging “unreasonable prices” and the need to stand up to corporations.

“I say to every CEO who’s watching right now and every corporate executive: They’re after you. They’re blaming you. They’re holding you accountable,” Luntz said.

He added that economic freedom is under attack.

“This is not just about politics,” he said. “This is not just about winning the Democratic nomination. This is about changing the structure of the economy in the United States and they are determined to turn it upside-down.”