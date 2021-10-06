FOX Weather announces official launch date

FOX Weather, a new streaming service dedicated to the weather, will officially launch on October 25, FOX News Media announced on Wednesday.

"We have been working towards this moment for the last nine months and are thrilled to debut FOX Weather with our talented and innovative team," president Sharri Berg said.

FOX Weather will utilize Fox News’ newsgathering resources, along with 120 meteorologists from FOX Television Stations across America to offer local, regional, and national weather programming and live content. The free service will take a state-of-the-art approach to forecasting, using multiple radar systems to inform its audience of all-things weather.

The company also welcomed five-time Emmy award-winning meteorologist Amy Freeze to FOX Weather as an anchor. She joins meteorologists Jason Frazer, Britta Merwin, Craig Herrera, Brigit Mahoney, Nick Kosir, and Stephen Morgan to lead the platform’s weather coverage.

Berg, who was a founding member of the Fox News Channel launch team, called Freeze a "great addition" to the team because of her versatility and decades of experience. Freeze joined FOX Weather from WABC and has received numerous accolades, including Emmy awards for Best Weathercaster and Outstanding Host during her storied career.

The service previously hired correspondents Nicole Valdes, Steve Bender and Max Gorden, along with journalists Will Nunley, Robert Ray, Katie Byrne, Mitti Hicks and Hunter Davis to provide live, breaking news coverage on developing weather events from around the country.

FOX Weather is a free service that will be available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android. FOX Weather will also be available on Internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, and Tubi.

"As FOX News Media continues to deliver the best in news content, it was only natural to expand our footprint to weather with the launch of our eighth platform, FOX Weather," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement last year when the service was announced.

The FOX Weather Meteorological Center will be located in New York City.