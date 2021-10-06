Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

FOX Weather announces official launch date

Free streaming service will take state-of-the-art approach to forecasting

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
Media top headlines October 6 Video

Media top headlines October 6

In media news today, ESPN's Sage Steele gets pulled off air after knocking the company's vaccine mandate, a new study suggests that Critical Race Theory is infiltrating America's 25 most elite private K-12 schools, and Hillary Clinton announces a new fiction book

FOX Weather, a new streaming service dedicated to the weather, will officially launch on October 25, FOX News Media announced on Wednesday. 

"We have been working towards this moment for the last nine months and are thrilled to debut FOX Weather with our talented and innovative team," president Sharri Berg said.  

FOX Weather will utilize Fox News’ newsgathering resources, along with 120 meteorologists from FOX Television Stations across America to offer local, regional, and national weather programming and live content. The free service will take a state-of-the-art approach to forecasting, using multiple radar systems to inform its audience of all-things weather. 

The company also welcomed five-time Emmy award-winning meteorologist Amy Freeze to FOX Weather as an anchor. She joins meteorologists Jason Frazer, Britta Merwin, Craig Herrera, Brigit Mahoney, Nick Kosir, and Stephen Morgan to lead the platform’s weather coverage.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL TROUNCES MSNBC, CNN AHEAD OF 25TH ANNIVERSARY 

Berg, who was a founding member of the Fox News Channel launch team, called Freeze a "great addition" to the team because of her versatility and decades of experience. Freeze joined FOX Weather from WABC and has received numerous accolades, including Emmy awards for Best Weathercaster and Outstanding Host during her storied career. 

The service previously hired correspondents Nicole Valdes, Steve Bender and Max Gorden, along with journalists Will Nunley, Robert Ray, Katie Byrne, Mitti Hicks and Hunter Davis to provide live, breaking news coverage on developing weather events from around the country. 

FOX NEWS CELEBRATES 25 YEARS SINCE RUPERT MURDOCH’S VISION DEBUTED ON AIR

FOX Weather is a free service that will be available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android. FOX Weather will also be available on Internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, and Tubi. 

"As FOX News Media continues to deliver the best in news content, it was only natural to expand our footprint to weather with the launch of our eighth platform, FOX Weather," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement last year when the service was announced. 

The FOX Weather Meteorological Center will be located in New York City. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.