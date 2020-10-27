Fox News, Tucker Carlson finish historic October with largest primetime audience in cable news history

Fox News Channel wrapped up a record-setting October as the most-watched basic cable network for the 52nd straight month and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” finished with the highest-rated monthly viewership of any program in the history of cable news.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged a staggering 5.4 million nightly viewers for the unprecedented ratings victory, while “Hannity” also surpassed the five-million viewer plateau by averaging 5.1 million. Fox News’ primetime lineup finished with the highest-rated month in cable news history – beating free TV heavyweights such as ABC’s “The Bachelorette” in the process.

FOX NEWS ATTRACTS 15.4 MILLION VIEWERS FOR FINAL TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATE, TOPPING BROADCAST, CABLE COMPETITORS

“The Five” finished third among all of cable news despite its 5 p.m. ET timeslot, ahead of any primetime offering on MSNBC or CNN. “The Ingraham Angle” averaged 4.1 million to finish fourth and MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” settled for fifth place.

CNN’s most-watched show was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which finished No. 16 overall – behind nine different Fox News shows and six MSNBC programs.

Fox News had a clean sweep of the top five programs among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, as “Tucker” led the way averaging over one-million demo viewers for the first time ever. Carlson was followed by “Hannity,” “Ingraham,” “The Five” and “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DRAWS 17.8 MILLION VIEWERS FOR FIRST TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATE

“Hannity” finished with its highest-rated month across both categories since the program launched in 2009. “The Ingraham Angle” also made cable news history, finishing as the most-watched female host in history.

The success of “Tucker,” “Hannity” and “Ingraham” helped Fox News remain atop the most-watched networks during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., as the network averaged 4.9 million primetime viewers to win the category for the 10th straight month.

MSNBC averaged 2.7 million primetime viewers to finish second, followed by ESPN, CNN, TBS, HGTV, Hallmark, TLC, USA and Food Network.

Fox News’ success wasn’t limited to primetime, as it averaged 2.3 million total viewers to finish atop the category. MSNBC finished second with an average of 1.5 million, followed by CNN, ESPN, HGTV, Hallmark, TBS, Nickelodeon, Investigation Discovery and Food Network.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News also finished with its second highest-rated total day viewership in the history of cable news, coming only behind its own coverage of the Iraq War in April 2003. With the victory, FNC has now beaten MSNBC and CNN in both total day and primetime viewership for 226-straight months.