Fox News’ primetime lineup outdraws MSNBC and CNN combined

Fox News Channel outdrew liberal networks CNN and MSNBC combined during primetime last week among both total viewers and the demographic coveted by advertisers.

Fox News averaged a whopping 2.2 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. during the week of June 14-20, while MSNBC averaged 1.2 million and struggling CNN’s lineup of Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon settled for only 782,000 primetime viewers. It was CNN’s lowest-rated week for its weekday primetime lineup since Dec. 2019.

CNN’S BRIAN STELTER DRAWS ONLY 656K VIEWERS FOR SMALLEST AUDIENCE OF 2021

FNC finished atop the key news demographic of adults age 25-54 by averaging 357,000 primetime viewers in the crucial category.

Fox News was also the most-watched network among all of basic cable among total viewers, finishing with an average of 1.2 million while no other networks cracked the one-million viewer plateau. TNT finished second by averaging 950,000, followed by ESPN, MSNBC and HGTC, while CNN failed to crack the top five.

FNC has now finished as the highest-rated cable news network among both primetime and total day viewers for 18 straight weeks and has topped MSNBC and CNN combined in the total viewers category for back-to-back weeks.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" finished the week as the most-watched program on cable news, averaging 2.8 million viewers and 484,000 in the key demo. "Hannity" wasn’t far behind, averaging 2.8 million total viewers and 439,000 in the demo to dominate its timeslot. "The Ingraham Angle" averaged 2.2 million viewers to help FNC’s primetime lineup rout cable news competitors.

Last Wednesday, Fox News outdrew ABC, NBC and CBS among primetime total viewers as Americans sought coverage and analysis of President Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Fox News averaged three million primetime viewers following the summit while CNN attracted only 945,000.

"The Five" averaged 2.4 million viewers to outdraw all CNN and MSNBC programs despite airing at 5 p.m. ET, and "FOX News Primetime" with guest host Brian Kilmeade topped CNN’s "Erin Burnett OutFront" and MSNBC’s "The ReidOut."

"FOX & Friends" averaged 1.1 million viewers to outdraw anything CNN aired regardless of timeslot, while liberal morning show "New Day" averaged only 482,000 daily viewers. "Gutfeld!" averaged 1.5 million viewers to dominate cable news in its timeslot and has now beaten ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" for two consecutive weeks.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.