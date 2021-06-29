Fox News Channel finishes second quarter atop all of basic cable

Fox News Channel averaged 1.2 million viewers to finish the second quarter of 2021 as the most-watched network in all of basic cable.

Fox News also finished No. 1 during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging 2.2 million viewers. FNC now has been the most-watched cable news network for 78 straight quarters and has finished atop all of basic cable for six consecutive quarters.

CNN, MSNBC'S RATINGS COLLAPSE DUE TO 'SERIOUS CREDIBILITY PROBLEM' COVERING BIDEN, EXPERTS SAY

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 2.9 million viewers to finish the quarter as the most-watched show in cable news, while "Hannity" averaged 2.7 million to finish second. "The Five" averaged 2.6 million to finish third, topping all programs on MSNBC and CNN despite airing at 5 p.m. ET.

MSNBC’s "The Rachel Maddow Show" and Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" rounded out the top five while CNN’s most popular program "Cuomo Prime Time" finished at No. 22. While the scandal-plagued Chris Cuomo had the most-watched show on CNN, it finished behind 14 different Fox News shows and seven MSNBC offerings.

"Tucker" also finished as the most-watched show among the demo, averaging 487,000 with age 25-54 viewers.

CNN has struggled for an identity during the Biden era and had its lowest-rated month among both total viewers and the demo since July 2019. CNN’s primetime lineup of Cuomo, Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon had its worst month among the key demo since August 2015.

CNN’S BRIAN STELTER HAS JUNE TO FORGET AS ‘RELIABLE SOURCES’ RATINGS TANK IN BIDEN ERA

Meanwhile, "Gutfeld!" outdrew anything CNN had to offer regardless of timeslot. Fox News’ new late-night program even topped ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" in Nielsen’s Live+3 metric.

"FOX & Friends," "Special Report" with Bret Bair, "America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino," "The Faulkner Focus," "Outnumbered," "America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith" and Martha MacCallum’s "The Story" were among other FNC programs to win their respective timeslots in the total viewers category.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.