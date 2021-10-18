Fox News Digital dominates CNN, WaPo, NYT in multiplatform views, minutes during news-packed third quarter

Fox News Digital wrapped up the third quarter of 2021 ahead of all major U.S. news organizations in both multiplatform views and multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore.

Fox News Digital accumulated over 5.2 billion multiplatform views and 10.6 billion multiplatform total minutes, while CNN finished with 4.4 billion views and 7.3 billion minutes during the news-heavy quarter. It was the second straight quarter that Fox News Digital topped all other news brands in the news competitive set as Americans seek news and analysis on everything from President Joe Biden to the COVID pandemic.

Fox News Digital also finished ahead of news and media organizations including CNN, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, Washington Post, New York Times, HuffPost, Reuters, and USA Today.

The third quarter also featured the chaotic pullout of American troops from Afghanistan, the 20-year mark since September 11, 2001, disappearance and discovery of deceased blogger, Gabby Petito, the hunt for Brian Laundrie and a serious of public relations nightmares related to tech giant Facebook, among many other significant news stories.

During the month of September, Fox News Digital delivered more than 1.8 billion total multiplatform views, outpacing CNN’s website in the category and delivering over 100 million multiplatform unique visitors in the process.

The FOX News Mobile App had nearly 7.3 million unique visitors during the month, topping CNN in that category, too.

Fox News has now been the most engaged news brand across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for 85 straight months, according to Socialbakers.

In addition, Fox News had the most Facebook and Instagram interactions among news organizations, with over 22.4 million Facebook interactions and nearly 29.2 million on Instagram. Fox News dominated YouTube, too, with over 307.2 million video views during the month.

Fox Business’ website finished the third quarter with 357 million total multiplatform views and 604 million multiplatform total minutes, an increase in both categories compared to the second quarter. FOXBusiness.com also topped the business competition on YouTube with 29.8 million views.

In September, FOXBusiness.com finished with 21 million multiplatform unique visitors and 130 million multiplatform views. The business network also totaled 216 million multiplatform minutes during the month and has now finished atop Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes for 12 consecutive months.

FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month between Fox News Channel, Fox Business network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio, Fox News Books, Fox Nation and FOX News International.

