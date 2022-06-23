Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Gabby Petito murder: Brian Laundrie’s notebook confession revealed, 'I ended her life'

Gabby Petito was strangled at a Wyoming campsite while traveling cross-country with former fiancé Brian Laundrie

By Michael Ruiz , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: Brian Laundrie's parents inside Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida Video

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: Brian Laundrie's parents inside Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida

Chris and Roberta Laundrie speak to law enforcement inside park in search for fugitive son

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Warning: The following is graphic in nature. 

TAMPA, Fla. – EXCLUSIVE: The first public glimpse of a confession Brian Laundrie left in a notebook in the Florida swamp where he killed himself last year reveals his final words.

"I ended her life," reads the note, which the FBI recovered from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Oct. 20, 2021. "I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock."

Laundrie wrote that he killed Petito after he claimed she injured herself when she fell in Wyoming. He also wrote: "From the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her." 

Attorneys representing the Petito-Schmidt and Laundrie families met at the FBI's Tampa Field Office on Friday. Fox News Digital has obtained copies of the notes scrawled by Laundrie before he took his own life. 

GABBY PETITO'S PARENTS, BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S ATTORNEY APPEAR IN FLORIDA COURT FOR HEARING ON FATE OF CIVIL LAWSUIT

SEE IMAGES OF THE NOTE LEFT BEHIND:

  • Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito note 7
    Image 1 of 8

    A portion of the eight page note that Brian Laundrie left.  (Michael Ruiz/ Fox News Digital)

  • Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito note 6
    Image 2 of 8

    A portion of the eight page note that Brian Laundrie left.  (Michael Ruiz/ Fox News Digital)

  • Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito note 5
    Image 3 of 8

    A portion of the eight page note that Brian Laundrie left.  (Michael Ruiz/ Fox News Digital)

  • Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito note 4
    Image 4 of 8

    A portion of the eight page note that Brian Laundrie left.  (Michael Ruiz/ Fox News Digital)

  • Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito note 3
    Image 5 of 8

    A portion of the eight page note that Brian Laundrie left.  (Michael Ruiz/ Fox News Digital)

  • Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito note 2
    Image 6 of 8

    A portion of the eight page note that Brian Laundrie left.  (Michael Ruiz/ Fox News Digital)

  • Brian Laundrie suicide note
    Image 7 of 8

    A portion of the eight page note that Brian Laundrie left.  (Michael Ruiz/ Fox News Digital)

  • Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito note 1
    Image 8 of 8

    A portion of the eight page note that Brian Laundrie left.  (Michael Ruiz/ Fox News Digital)

Patrick Reilly, an attorney representing Petito's family, told Fox News Digital outside the FBI building that he could not comment on Friday. 

"Please do not make life harder for my family," the notebook states, "They lost a son and a daughter. The most wonderful girl in the world. Gabby I'm sorry."

Earlier in the note, he wrote: "I am sorry to my family. This is a shock to them as well [as] a terrible grief (sic)."

READ THE FULL NOTE HERE: 

Fox News Digital tailed Laundrie’s parents to the park on the morning of Oct. 20, 2021, when they met a North Port detective and a member of the FBI and set off into the swamp for a look at where they believed their son had disappeared to weeks earlier. Extensive searches had been hindered by floodwaters until that point.

Christopher Laundrie stumbled across a dry bag that later turned out to belong to his son. A notebook collected by the FBI that morning contained the confession.

"Today the Petito family attorney, Patrick Reilly, and myself met with the FBI in Tampa to sort through and take possession of the personal items that belonged to Gabby and Brian," Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino told Fox News Digital Friday. "As part of this return of property in FBI custody I was given Brian’s notebook and I have turned [the] same over to Chris and Roberta Laundrie."

The Laundrie parents discuss their finds with a North Port Police detective shortly after investigators found their son's partial remains on Oct. 20, 2021. The parents also found a drybag, pictured in the detective's right hand, and other items.

The Laundrie parents discuss their finds with a North Port Police detective shortly after investigators found their son's partial remains on Oct. 20, 2021. The parents also found a drybag, pictured in the detective's right hand, and other items. (Fox News Digital/Michael Ruiz)

BRIAN LAUNDRIE FOUND: PARENTS MAY HAVE JUST MISSED UNCOVERING REMAINS THEMSELVES

The FBI revealed in January that investigators found Brian Laundrie’s confession in the notebook, which had been underwater for roughly five weeks.

Gabby Petito is believed to have been killed around Aug. 28. An FBI-led search discovered her remains in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19. A Wyoming coroner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

  • Gabby Petito images
    Image 1 of 5

    This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows Gabby Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend.  (FBI Denver via AP)

  • Gabby Petito in photo from father.
    Image 2 of 5

    Gabby Petito in an undated photo shared by her father. (Joseph Petito/Twitter)

  • Gabby Petito in Bryce Canyon
    Image 3 of 5

    Gabby Petito poses for an Instagram photo in Bryce Canyon National Park. (Family of Gabby Petito)

  • Gabby Petito travel blogger
    Image 4 of 5

    A still from one of Petito's travel-blogging videos. (Gabby Petito/YouTube)

  • Gabby Petito posing in photo
    Image 5 of 5

    Gabby Petito poses in an undated photo. (Joseph Petito)

GABBY PETITO: FBI CLOSES HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION AS IT REVEALS BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S NOTEBOOK CONFESSION

Brian Laundrie returned home to his parents in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1, police said, citing a license plate reader recording of her van rolling into town. According to the FBI, he also sent fake text messages from Petito’s phone in a bid to cover up the crime and stole her debit card.

The Laundries went camping on the beach at Fort De Soto Park, south of St. Petersburg, and said nothing of Petito’s disappearance publicly.

Finally, on Sept. 11, Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt reported her missing to police in her hometown on Long Island in New York. They contacted North Port police, who knocked on the Laundries’ door, where they met silence.

Pinellas County Parks records show Roberta Laundrie checked into this campsite at the Fort De Soto Park on Sept. 6, 2021.

Pinellas County Parks records show Roberta Laundrie checked into this campsite at the Fort De Soto Park on Sept. 6, 2021. (Fox News Digital/Michael Ruiz)

GABBY PETITO HOMICIDE: TIMELINE OF DISAPPEARANCE WITH BRIAN LAUNDRIE

On Sept. 13, Brian Laundrie snuck out into the swamp, despite hidden surveillance cameras set up around his house. That was the last time he was seen alive.

His father later voluntarily turned over the family’s guns to the FBI and said one might be missing. Investigators found a revolver near Brian Laundrie’s skeletal remains in the swamp.

Left: Brian Laundrie on police bodycam video in Moab, Utah. Right: Attorney Steve Bertolino sits for an interview with Fox News Digital.

Left: Brian Laundrie on police bodycam video in Moab, Utah. Right: Attorney Steve Bertolino sits for an interview with Fox News Digital. (North Port Police/Stephanie Pagones/Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also nearby was a water bottle that likely belonged to Petito and other items belonging to the couple.

Bertolino said he was sharing the note’s contents "as a matter of transparency."

"I will not be commenting further as there are still proceedings pending in court," he said.

Fox News's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report. 

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports