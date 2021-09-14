CNN, MSNBC see recent ratings lows as Fox News defeats competition for 30th straight week

Fox News Channel's ratings success continued as it beat struggling CNN and MSNBC for the 30th consecutive week in both primetime and total day viewers last week.

From September 6-12, Fox News not only bested its direct cable news competition, it beat them combined in both primetime and total day in total viewers and in the coveted 25-54 age demographic. Meanwhile, the latter channels saw a number of recent lows.

Morning show "Fox & Friends" crushed CNN's "New Day," who saw just 423,000 viewers and 79,000 in the demo, and MSNBC's "Morning Joe," which averaged just 813,000 viewers and 97,000 in the demo. It marked the 25th straight week that "Fox & Friends" bested its cable news competition across the board.

The ratings woes didn't end there for CNN or MSNBC. CNN had its lowest-rated week in weekday primetime with total viewers since December 2019, averaging 743,000 total viewers. MSNBC, for the second straight week, posted its lowest-rated week in the weekday total day 25-54 demo since November 2015.

On MSNBC, "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams," "The ReidOut," "The Beat with Ari Melber" and "Deadline: White House" had their lowest-rated weeks ever in the 25-54 demo.

Fox News earned 2,268,000 viewers and 359,000 in the 25-54 demo in primetime, while in total day, Fox earned 1,378,000 viewers and 226,000 in the 25-54 demo.

It marked the 10th straight week Fox News defeated all of basic cable in primetime and total viewers.

"The Five" finished the week as the top-ranked cable news program with 3,076,000 viewers, and earned 444,000 in the 25-54 demo. "Tucker Carlson Tonight," which featured guest hosts, had the highest-rated cable news show of the week among the 25-54 demo with 508,000 and was second overall in total viewers with 3,041,000.

"Hannity" and "The Ingraham Angle," hosted by Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, placed third and fourth overall in total viewers, with 2,865,000 and 2,450,000 respectively.

"Gutfeld!" defeated all late-night programs on both broadcast and cable television last week, averaging 2,026,000 viewers and 395,000 in the demo, beating CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" It's the fourth straight week that Fox's Greg Gutfeld was the most-watched host in late-night television with total viewers.

On Saturday, during special coverage marking 20 years since September 11, 2001, Americans turned to Fox News as it beat CNN and MSNBC every hour of the day with total viewers. "America's Newsroom" that day was the highest-rated show with 1,770,000 viewers and 296,000 in the demo.

All data is courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.