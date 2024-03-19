Former inmate tells Riley Gaines male 'opportunists' are using trans policies to get into female prisons

Former collegiate swimmer and current OutKick contributor Riley Gaines spoke to women’s rights advocate and former inmate Amie Ishikawa regarding predators taking advantage of transgender policies on Tuesday.

On her "Gaines for Girls" podcast, Gaines spoke to Ishikawa regarding the controversial standards of housing biological males in all-women’s prisons based on them identifying as females. While the presumption is fairness for transgender prisoners, Ishikawa listed multiple reasons why any man would take advantage of the policy.

"A large percentage of the people who are transferring are individuals the state has a hard time keeping safe because of their status that's not trans related; status with the gangs, being informants, just very problematic individuals. So they're coming from these level four men's prisons, they’re maximum security, and entering women's general population, which is completely not segregated," Ishikawa explained.

"It’s like a kid in a candy store. And the women's prison is like an unshucked oyster. It's just waiting to be discovered because there's so many opportunities for extortion. It's a gold mine for them. That's why all these lawsuits are spinning and being created as we speak. There's a lot of money to be made in these situations, and these opportunists are going to take advantage of this opportunity as expected," she added.

Gaines agreed, saying, "There are opportunists and that is what the systems that we have in place – we’re allowing ourselves to be taken advantage of because of the opportunists."

Ishikawa previously told Fox News Digital in an interview, "92% of incarcerated women in California have been battered or beaten or are subject to some form of sexual abuse. They're now forcibly housed with intact male inmates who 33.8% are registered sex offenders . So, to place women in a situation that's very similar to their initial trauma, many of which led them to their incarceration, is cruel and unusual. And it has caused a lot of complex PTSD symptoms that start up developing in the entire population."

They also discussed the reports of male condom dispensers being installed in female prisons, particularly after reports of women being impregnated.

"Not only are they just allowing intercourse by providing condoms, it is as if they are encouraging intercourse and, what I imagine in many cases, encouraging rape. Because again, these are men convicted of sexual assault crimes," Gaines said.

Ishikawa alleged that there are signs placed in medical facilities inside prisons that offer options for women who have become pregnant during incarceration.

"This has never been a problem before, clearly, because women don't have penises," she said.

In closing, Ishikawa encouraged listeners to learn more about their state policies and become more aware of whether males are being housed in women’s facilities. Gaines also suggested listeners support a Women’s Bill of Rights across the country.

"It’s wild that in the nearly 250ish years we’ve been established as a county, of course, we don’t have a definition for the word woman because we never struggled to define the word woman. Yet here we are in 2024, where I would argue not only is it necessary that we define the word woman, it is urgent that we define the word woman which is a testimony to where we are as a nation right now, which is a pretty scary thought," Gaines said.

OutKick and Fox News share common ownership.