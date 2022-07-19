Former Florida attorney general says criminals are becoming 'more emboldened than police officers'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said soft-on-crime policies are causing voters to be on the lookout for district attorneys and judges who are tough on crime on "Hannity."

PAM BONDI: San Francisco, Portland, New York, sadly. So many other places and when you have Starbucks saying that it is not safe to have their stores open in many of these cities, that is a huge problem. It’s not a recipe for crime reduction when you have DAs supporting criminals over victims.

SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR LONDON BREED DOWNPLAYS CRIME IN CITY AS RIGHT WING MEDIA ‘NOISE’

When you have politicians not backing up our great men and women in blue. When criminals are more emboldened than police officers. It’s a problem, and it’s got to change. That is why people have got to look at their elections for DAs and judges in these cities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: