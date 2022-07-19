Expand / Collapse search
Former Florida attorney general says criminals are becoming 'more emboldened than police officers'

Pam Bondi says the soft-on-crime policies by several district attorneys in Democrat run cities aren't helping

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi joined 'Hannity' to discuss skyrocketing crime in New York City.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said soft-on-crime policies are causing voters to be on the lookout for district attorneys and judges who are tough on crime on "Hannity." 

PAM BONDI: San Francisco, Portland, New York, sadly. So many other places and when you have Starbucks saying that it is not safe to have their stores open in many of these cities, that is a huge problem. It’s not a recipe for crime reduction when you have DAs supporting criminals over victims. 

SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR LONDON BREED DOWNPLAYS CRIME IN CITY AS RIGHT WING MEDIA ‘NOISE’

When you have politicians not backing up our great men and women in blue. When criminals are more emboldened than police officers. It’s a problem, and it’s got to change. That is why people have got to look at their elections for DAs and judges in these cities.

