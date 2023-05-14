Former Assistant Treasury Secretary issues stark warning over Biden border priorities: A 'deliberate act'

Former Assistant Treasury Secretary Monica Crowley joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday to comment on Biden's border priorities, claiming that the administration was intentionally ‘flooding’ the U.S.' while supporting the funding of border security for foreign nations.

BIDEN GETS HONORARY DEGREE FROM HOWARD UNIVERSITY, HEADS TO BEACH HOUSE AMID BORDER CRISIS

MONICA CROWLEY: …We've got this woman [Yael Lempert] who is coming in to be ambassador to Jordan, who also has no problem flagging $150 million to help enforce Jordan's border. From what? From illegal immigration, possible drug and human trafficking and national security threats. Right. Well, what are we facing on our southern border? All of those things and more. So, again, it's about prioritizing other countries' physical barriers, helping them enforce their borders and enforcing their sovereignty, but when it comes to the United States and protecting our interests and our people, they want no part of that.

… Everybody has to understand that this is a deliberate act on the part of the Biden administration. This is not incompetence. This is not some sort of bungling effort by Secretary Mayorkas. This is an intentional flooding of the United States of America. If they wanted to change course by now, they would have, just out of like sheer desire for political survival for Biden and his party. They have not done that. So that tells you exactly what their intentions are. It's about flooding the United States with illegal immigrants. It's about ultimately getting them on a track for full citizenship and voting so that the Democrats have a permanent Democrat voting majority. It's about flipping the demographics and the fundamental transformation of the nation.

… This is what you get with America last.