Fmr amb. to Israel refutes Biden's claims about allowing Israeli access to Saudi airspace: 'Not significant'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, contradicted President Biden's tout that opening airspace over Saudi Arabia to allow for flights to and from Israel is a "big deal," contrarily remarking that he had flown over Saudi territory many times. Friedman also told "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday that Biden's Middle East trip was a "huge missed opportunity."

BIDEN'S HIGH-STAKES SAUDI ARABIA TRIP, MANCHIN'S MAJOR BLOW TO DEM PRIORITY AND MORE TOP HEADLINES

AMB. DAVID FRIEDMAN: It's not significant because I've flown over Saudi Arabia lots of times already on the way to Abu Dhabi, on the way to Bahrain, on the way to Dubai. I think most significantly, I don't think the Saudis themselves view this as significant. I mean, they've made it clear that this has nothing to do with any normalization or reconciliation with Israel. They've walked it back already. You know, by the time the president was on Air Force One, this was being walked back. So, no, it's not significant then… I think we would expect much more in the future with that relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW