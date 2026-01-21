Florida teacher who won fight to restore Charlie Kirk classroom poster writes book

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida high school teacher who recently won a dispute over a Charlie Kirk poster in the classroom has written a book about his experience.

William Loggans, a social studies teacher at Horizon High School in Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), said the conflict began in October after a student complained about the poster and district officials directed him to remove it. The poster showed Kirk seated in a chair alongside the quote: "Never underestimate the power of your voice and the impact you can have on the world when you speak up for what you believe in."

OCPS said the poster violated its classroom neutrality policy barring political or partisan displays. Loggans argued that the poster was not a political endorsement and that other posters featuring political figures, such as former President Barack Obama and Malcolm X, were permitted in classrooms.

Loggans said that after he received no support from the teachers union, he retained counsel and filed an administrative grievance against the district. He also said his case drew support from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Parental Rights. Ultimately, Loggans said, the district allowed him to re-display the poster.

Loggans told Fox News Digital he wrote his new book, "Quiet Courage in the Classroom: One Teacher's Stand for Freedom and the Future of America's Youth," to encourage other educators and students to "think critically and speak up for what they believe in."

The book goes beyond the Charlie Kirk poster dispute to what he describes as school districts "silencing freedom of thought in the classroom and punishing good teachers who go against their agenda."

He said the experience also motivated him to launch a faith-based nonprofit, the Freedom to Think Project, which he described as offering tools and guidance to educators, parents and students on how to push back against school districts and unions he believes are targeting conservative viewpoints.

Loggans also said students at Horizon High School asked for his help starting a Turning Point USA "Club America" chapter.

"It’s not a Republican or a conservative club. It’s an American club," Loggans said. "It’s people who believe in the Constitution and the Founding Fathers and what they believed in … We have people from different ideologies come in, and we sit down and we discuss everything civilly."

At the same time, Loggans said he has faced ongoing harassment since the poster dispute. He said he was recently informed he was under investigation following an anonymous complaint alleging he teaches "conservative values," but that school officials dropped the matter after finding no evidence of bias.

"They're trying to get as much as they can on me to try to keep harassing me," Loggans said. "But it just makes me want to keep up the fight more ... I'm not doing this for me. I'm doing this for my students."

OCPS defended its decision in a statement to the Orange Observer in October, saying the request to remove the poster was consistent with board policy and a Sept. 11, 2025, memo from the Florida Commissioner of Education. The district cited the memo’s warning that an educator’s public expression of personal views can undermine trust and, if it makes students or families feel unwelcome, "may be a violation of Rule 6A-10.081, F.A.C."

OCPS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.