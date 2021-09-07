Florida congressional candidate working to get Americans out of Afghanistan

Florida congressional candidate and U.S. Army combat veteran Cory Mills spoke with Sean Hannity on his efforts to evacuate Americans out of Afghanistan on Tuesday night.

Mills discussed how the Biden administration failed to properly evacuate U.S. citizens, forcing people like him to take action.

"If the administration had done what it was supposed to do, it would not be necessary for guys like myself or the brave members of our team," Mills said.

CONGRESSMAN EXPOSES BIDEN’S LIES AFTER RESCUING STRANDED AMERICANS

Mills was broadcasting from an undisclosed location in Afghanistan.

"Fortunately, we were able to rescue this mother and three children, but again, no single American should have been left behind. There are more Americans still behind the lines. We found some great coordination when it came to the local U.S. State Department that was in the country that we were getting them out. When it came to D.C. taking full credit, it is just untrue," Mills said.

Hannity asked Mills about the State Department’s obstruction of their evacuation efforts as revealed in recently obtained emails.

"Why would there be any delay for such a rescue mission, knowing what we are dealing with here?" Hannity asked.

Mills described an example of obstruction he witnessed when an aircraft was forced to circle for several minutes after their approval to land was suddenly cancelled.

"At the last minute as the Americans ready to get on, that is when the State Department said nope, we have to do it once more. Since then, we haven’t had a flight that has gone out," Mills said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity also referenced the State Department recently taking credit for the evacuation of the four American citizens. Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin revealed that this mission was possible thanks to volunteers rather than the government. Mills echoed the same sentiment.

"I can see a lot of Americans still left behind and members of our team are still actually being active in trying to support that. We are all volunteers, We are all here on our own times to try to do what we can," Mills said.