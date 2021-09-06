Rep. Markwayne Mullin says American family he was trying to evacuate got out of Afghanistan

Rep. Markwayne Mullin announced Monday that an American family he has been working to get out of Afghanistan was successfully evacuated Monday morning.

Mullin, R-Okla., recently returned from a somewhat secret trip to Asia to help bring home Americans left in Afghanistan following President Biden’s withdrawal of all U.S. troops last week.

"A little over three weeks ago, I received an email from a friend asking if there was anything we could do to help a young lady named Mariam and her 3 small children (all American citizens) get out of Afghanistan," Mullin tweeted.

"Mariam had gone to visit her parents for the first time with the kids and became trapped in Kabul when the Taliban overran the city," Mullin explained, adding that he and a team "left two weeks ago today to get her, the children, and others out."

"We worked around the clock," Mullin continued. "But despite the many frustrating setbacks, the team I have been blessed to work with never gave up."

He added: "Mariam and the kids have been through so much, literally looking death in the face multiple times, including again today, but they never gave up either."

"Praise the Lord!" he said.

But Mullin added that there are "still many families like Mariam’s who are desperately wanting and waiting to get out."

"America cannot rest until we get them all home," Mullin tweeted.

Mullin last week said he was returning home to the U.S. after his whereabouts were unknown to House GOP leadership and Oklahoma’s delegation.

The congressman sought to enter Afghanistan to help evacuate Americans left behind.

"Have we been helping get Americans out of Afghanistan, yes. Is the mission continuing, yes. Am I missing, no. Did I go dark for a little, yes because it wasn't safe to be communicating," Mullin said, upon announcing his return last week.

Mullin's communications director Meredith Blanford said Wednesday that the congressman was never in danger.

"Congressman Mullin has been and is currently completely safe," Blanford said in a statement. "He and the Office of Oklahoma’s Second District will continue to do anything in our power to bring home all Americans from the war zone that President Biden abandoned. The safety and security of the American people will always be his top priority."