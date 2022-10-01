Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis says Hurricane Ian 'biggest disaster' in Florida history

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said that Hurricane Ian is the "biggest disaster" in Florida history after the Category 4 storm unleashed on the southwest coastline of the state Wednesday. On "Cavuto Live" Saturday, Patronis outlined the "unprecedented" resources sent by Florida officials to aid in search and rescue and recovery efforts.

FLORIDA GOV. DESANTIS WARNS THOSE TAKING ADVANTAGE OF HURRICANE VICTIMS: ‘WE ARE A LAW AND ORDER STATE’

JIMMY PATRONIS: I'm going to be very frank with you. This is about my seventh year in this type of a capacity dealing with the disasters in the state. This is going to be the biggest disaster in the history of the state of Florida. We have sent unprecedented resources in over 11 urban centers for rescue teams. The state of Florida has eight teams. We said we're bringing a lot of resources from other states. FEMA has been very supportive, met with the administrator yesterday. But we've got over a thousand skilled urban search and rescue team members on the job working 12-hour shifts. It's the most massive effort we've ever been a part of.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: