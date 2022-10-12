Florida AG announces massive fentanyl bust linked to Mexican cartels, slams 'chaotic' border policies

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is pressing charges against 25 drug traffickers with ties to the Mexican mafia after a massive fentanyl bust.

Moody joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to announce the bust, warning of the dangers of the Biden administration's "chaotic" border policy.

"These are people who do not value human life. They put profit and power over human life. And these are the folks that this chaotic border, this open border, are helping to conduct business and harm and kill Americans every single day," she told Ainsley Earhardt.

Moody, the wife of a law enforcement officer, said the amount of fentanyl that has been seized in Florida in the past month has been enough to kill "almost our entire population."

"That's why I've been working bipartisan with other AGs, pushing this administration to please, please start being proactive and aggressive on this order," said Moody. "Help us shut down these cartels that are using this administration to conduct a very profitable, lucrative drug business."

Moody urged parents to have discussions with their children about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween after officials warned about pills disguised in candy packaging.

Border officials in Arizona on Sunday discovered a new version of "rainbow" fentanyl pills that had never before been encountered.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries said around 413,000 fentanyl pills were seized. Of those, around 44,000 of the pills had the distinct rainbow color combination, he said.

The DEA has warned that the colorful pills are designed to attract children, sparking fears that the drug will put kids in danger on Halloween – though some experts have disagreed with that conjecture.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.