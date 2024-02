Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The financial advice columnist who went viral with her costly fraud story is defending herself, saying there is "no stereotypical scam victim."

Charlotte Cowles, writer for New York Magazine's The Cut, spoke publicly Monday after coming forward about the horror she experienced, losing a whopping $50,000 in an elaborate fraudulent scheme.

"It is deeply embarrassing," Cowles told CNN. "I wanted to tell this story because there really is no stereotypical scam victim. And I know this from my own personal experience, obviously, but also the hundreds of emails that I've received from other people since the story came out. Other financial professionals, they're doctors, they're lawyers, they're government employees, there are people of all walks of life who this happens to and this is also backed up by data and research that's done on scam victims. There really is no one type of person who's vulnerable."

Cowles warned that scammers are "really good at what they do," saying her perpetrators "didn't come out of the gate and ask for money" and that the scheme unfolded gradually "over five hours on the phone."

"And I think that what these people do is they're very good at targeting people, figuring out their one specific vulnerability… And for me, it was my family," Cowles said. "And they had very intimate details about me, about my family members, they knew where I lived. They knew the last four digits of my social security number, they knew about my son, and it was terrifying."

When asked whether her radar ever "went off" as the scam progressed, Cowles replied, "Oh, absolutely."

"None of it felt right. But the tiny chance that what they were saying was actually true was terrifying enough that I was willing to cooperate," Cowles said. "And the things that they were threatening were so terrifying that, you know, that tiny voice that says, 'What if they're right,' that was enough to make me listen and stay on the phone with them."

The financial columnist went on to describe a "manipulation tactic" called "blocking the exits," when a victim doesn't feel they can reach out to someone they trust during a crisis. In her case, she was told that she was under surveillance and being watched.

"I was also home by myself. I was working from home. And so, under any other circumstances, of course, I mean, my best friend is the lawyer!" Cowles exclaimed. "I have an incredible support system around me, and they really made me feel like I couldn't talk to anyone."

Her message to viewers is that they can "never really prepare" for how they would react when their family is threatened.

"So, everyone thinks that they're, you know, they would never fall for something like this. I thought that I would never fall for something like this," Cowles said. "So, the best way that you can prepare is, to think of a couple of people who you can trust who you would reach out to in a situation like this and then think of the ways that you would get off the phone if you really had to. Lie. Make up a reason. Say you have to go to the bathroom, say that you know you're losing cell phone service. And just slow down, take a beat. Call someone, reach out to someone else. It's the best way to do a gut check and really get yourself out of a situation when you're in over your head."

Cowles' saga began on October 31, 2023, when she received a phone call from a woman pretending to be a customer service representative for Amazon . The woman claimed to be calling to verify Cowles had made various expensive purchases on their website. After Cowles denied she had made these purchases, the woman told Cowles she was the victim of identity theft. She then proceeded to connect Cowles with a supposed official who was investigating fraud at the Federal Trade Commission.

After reading off her personal information to confirm her identity, this man went on to convince Cowles that her identity had been used by scammers to open nearly two dozen bank accounts and purchase multiple vehicles and properties. His story became more elaborate, as he claimed a car had been rented in Cowles' name to commit multiple crimes. He provided photos to back up his claims and told Cowles there were warrants out for her arrest in Maryland and Texas and that she was being charged with cybercrimes, money laundering and drug trafficking.

She was then asked to speak to a man claiming to be a CIA agent. He sent photos of his badge and pressured her to withdraw as much cash as she could from her bank account because her accounts would soon be frozen while they investigated her case. He told her that she needed to give the cash to an undercover agent who would come to her apartment and that she would be issued a government check the next day because her assets were under investigation.

Fearing for her family's safety, she complied even as she was feeling more and more unease with the validity of this story. Her fears were confirmed after the drop-off, when she was unable to connect with the agent who gave her his number.