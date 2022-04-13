Feminist author claims stay-at-home moms make men ‘worse, more sexist’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Feminist author Jill Filipovic claimed stay-at-home mothers create "worse, more sexist men" and "come[] with overwhelmingly negative consequences" for women in a Tuesday Twitter thread.

The series of tweets accompanied her recent Substack piece titled, "It’s a bad idea to pay women to stay home," which rejected the concept of paying stay-at-home parents, as proposed in a New York Times guest essay Saturday.

Filipovic tweeted, "The problem with paying people to stay home with kids, though, is that (1) we're overwhelmingly not talking about ‘people,’ we're talking about mothers; and (2) pushing women out of work comes with overwhelmingly negative consequences."

From there, Filipovic proceeded to assert that the traditional family structure is terrible for women:

"The carer/earner nuclear family model we think of as ‘traditional’ is a historical anomaly that is tremendously isolating and often financially devastating for the carer (almost always a woman). It also reinforces the gendered division of labor, which ripples out to all women."

She advocated for a "robust social welfare state" as opposed to "paying mothers a small stipend" and claimed, "You solve [poverty] by giving poor people enough money to live, period."

Filipovic then launched into the idea that "sexist men" are encouraging the "overwhelmingly negative" idea of being a stay-at-home mom.

"More mothers at home makes for worse, more sexist men who see women as mommies and helpmeets," the author tweeted, adding, "Men with stay-at-home wives are more sexist than men with working wives; they don’t assess women’s workplace contributions [fairly]; and they are less likely to hire and promote women."

She also argued that full-time mothers are "psychologically and emotionally worse off than working mothers by just about every measure," and more prone to "depression," "anxiety" and "anger."

"They are much more likely than working mothers to say that they are struggling, and less likely to say that they are thriving," Filipovic added.

To fix this, she wants better paid parental leave policy, "universal high-quality childcare" and "child payments."

In the past, Filipovic encouraged wives to "Divorce your Republican husbands" over the contentious 2018 confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and told Democrats in 2020 to pledge "no white guys will run for president next cycle."