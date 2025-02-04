FCC launches probe into Soros-backed radio station that revealed live locations of undercover ICE agents

FIRST ON FOX -- Federal Communication Commission chairman Brendan Carr has opened an investigation into a radio station backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros that broadcasted live locations of undercover Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

A group backed Soros, a far-left kingmaker, purchased a stake in more than 200 Audacy radio stations across America last year. Among them was the San Francisco-based KCBS 740 AM, which has come under fire for revealing live locations of undercover ICE vehicles and agents that were conducting deportation operations in the San Jose area.

The FCC's Enforcement Bureau has already sent a formal Letter of Inquiry to the radio station as part of the FCC investigation. The Enforcement Bureau proceeding is inquiring whether the radio station--which is licensed to operate by the FCC--is violating the terms of their FCC license, which requires that they operate in the "public interest." The formal Enforcement Bureau Letter notes that the ICE agents were operating at the time in an area known for violent gang activity.

TRUMP TAPS FCC MEMBER BRENDAN CARR TO LEAD AGENCY: 'WARRIOR FOR FREE SPEECH'

"I want to express my thanks and appreciation to DHS and ICE agents. These law enforcement professionals are honorably serving this country and carrying out vital missions. Their safety is paramount. The FCC will hold broadcasters accountable for complying with their public interest obligations," Carr told Fox News Digital.

Audacy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the January 26 edition of "KCBS Radio Weekend News," it revealed specific information about undercover ICE agents who were "carrying out an operation on the east side of town."

’60 MINUTES’ TRANSCRIPT AT CENTER OF TRUMP’S LAWSUIT AGAINST CBS IS VITAL TO INVESTIGATION, FCC CHAIR SAYS

"The Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network, which is a community defense projecting system for immigrant communities against deportation threats, first report the activity on its platforms," the host told listeners.

The "KCBS Radio Weekend News" host then revealed the specific make, color and model of several unmarked vehicles used in the operation. The station also revealed the exact locations of several ICE agents working in the area.

President Trump selected Carr to serve as FCC chairman. He was previously the senior Republican member of the FCC, first nominated to the commission by Trump in 2017.