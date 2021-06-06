Fauci’s emails leave ‘troubling’ story on COVID lab leak theory, time to 'retire or be fired': Rep. Tenney

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., joined "Fox News Live" Sunday to react to the recent release of thousands of emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci that offered new insight into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The congresswoman argued that the correspondence proves it's time for the White House chief medical advisor, who also serves as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to "retire or be fired."

MIKE EMANUEL: What are your concerns as we look back at the government's response to COVID and what we've seen from Dr. Anthony Fauci emails?

REP. CLAUDIA TENNEY: Well, obviously Dr. Fauci's emails leave a troubling story. It actually asks more questions than are answered. Now we wonder if this virus was actually part of a delivered effort to create something that was accidentally leaked from a lab, and got anywhere into a wet market, so-called, in that region.

And I'm concerned about the backpedaling and really just kind of reversing course. I think it's time for Dr. Fauci to retire or be fired from this job. He's led us into a terrible situation with the pandemic, particularly coming from New York State where we had massive shutdowns, we had permanent loss of many businesses, we've had an unbelievable loss of lives, largely due to the policies of our governor, Andrew Cuomo, sending nursing home patients to their untimely death by putting Covid-positive patients in with vulnerable people.

So many of these things have impacted us in a negative way last year. I think it's time for him to retire or be fired.

