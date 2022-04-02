Fauci-adjacent behavior like that of a 'mafia don' more than a 'bureaucrat or scientist': Sen. Paul

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Dr. Fauci-adjacent behavior is "more like what you'd see from a mafia don than from a government bureaucrat or scientist" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"This is more like what you'd see from a mafia don than from a government bureaucrat or scientist," he told host Laura Ingraham. "If you disagree with him, they come down on you hard, and they try to suppress anybody with a different opinion."

The senator reacted to the news from "Vanity Fair" that evolutionary biologist Jesse Bloom's thinking that COVID-19 originated in a lab was suppressed at a meeting with Fauci and others.

"It's really alarming," Paul said, adding that "they will do anything."

Paul said they say to Bloom, "Let's do everything we can to try to suppress his opinion."

"Three famous epidemiologists" from Harvard University, Oxford University and Stanford University have also been suppressed, he added.

"But one of the interesting things about this exposé is it also shows the harm of what government contractors do. We knew they did this in other areas, but we didn't know it was happening in science."

Paul reported that EcoHealth Alliance, the group that sent millions to the Chinese lab where the virus likely originated, received $100 million from Fauci's National Institutes of Health.

It did so by wining and dining those like Fauci, he said, with his staffer saying, "He normally doesn't go to these. But if ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN — if they're there, you may be able to get him."

The senator turned to natural immunity to the coronavirus, saying that "knowledge of what happens" to the unvaccinated but previously infected crowd has been suppressed.

Natural immunity, he claimed, might even be more protective against COVID-19 than a vaccine.