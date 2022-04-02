Expand / Collapse search
Fauci-adjacent behavior like that of a 'mafia don' more than a 'bureaucrat or scientist': Sen. Paul

He calls it 'alarming'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Knowledge of natural immunity has been suppressed: Sen. Paul Video

Knowledge of natural immunity has been suppressed: Sen. Paul

Sen. Rand Paul says the protection from his natural immunity to COVID might be twice as good as that provided by a vaccine on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Dr. Fauci-adjacent behavior is "more like what you'd see from a mafia don than from a government bureaucrat or scientist" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"This is more like what you'd see from a mafia don than from a government bureaucrat or scientist," he told host Laura Ingraham. "If you disagree with him, they come down on you hard, and they try to suppress anybody with a different opinion."

RAND PAUL SAYS FAUCI STILL STONEWALLING HIM ON GAIN-OF-FUNCTION QUESTIONS

The senator reacted to the news from "Vanity Fair" that evolutionary biologist Jesse Bloom's thinking that COVID-19 originated in a lab was suppressed at a meeting with Fauci and others. 

"It's really alarming," Paul said, adding that "they will do anything."

Paul said they say to Bloom, "Let's do everything we can to try to suppress his opinion."

Fauci's lab leak lie exposed Video

"Three famous epidemiologists" from Harvard University, Oxford University and Stanford University have also been suppressed, he added.

"But one of the interesting things about this exposé is it also shows the harm of what government contractors do. We knew they did this in other areas, but we didn't know it was happening in science."

Paul reported that EcoHealth Alliance, the group that sent millions to the Chinese lab where the virus likely originated, received $100 million from Fauci's National Institutes of Health.

It did so by wining and dining those like Fauci, he said, with his staffer saying, "He normally doesn't go to these. But if ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN — if they're there, you may be able to get him."

The senator turned to natural immunity to the coronavirus, saying that "knowledge of what happens" to the unvaccinated but previously infected crowd has been suppressed.

Natural immunity, he claimed, might even be more protective against COVID-19 than a vaccine. 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.